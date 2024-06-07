Georgian international exits Stade Francais after six seasons

Lelos international Giorgi Tsutskiridze will be announced as a Black Lion player for the next two seasons, leaving the Top14 side, Stade Français, six years after arriving in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first team in France was Stade Aurillacois back in 2018 and he had an instant impact playing a key role for the famous Pro D2 club over the course of four seasons, moving to Paris in the Summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old had little game time while playing for the Parisian side, and the decision to go back home was the right one in order to wrestle for a starting spot in Richard Cockerill’s Georgia setup.

Damian de Allende – Walk the Talk Trailer | RPTV Springbok Damian de Allende joins Jim Hamilton for a fascinating chat about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch it exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now Damian de Allende – Walk the Talk Trailer | RPTV Springbok Damian de Allende joins Jim Hamilton for a fascinating chat about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch it exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now

With 36 caps and six tries, Tsutskiridze made his Men’s Rugby World Cup debut in 2023 and helped the Lelos raise the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship seven times.

With months still to spare for the start of the Rugby Europe Super Cup season, the Georgian franchise Black Lion will announce in the next couple of days three more signings: Vladimer Chachanidze (US Nevers – Pro D2), Guga Ghaniashvili (FC Grenoble – Pro D2), and Vasil Kakovin (Stade Français – Top14).

Loosehead prop, Kakovin, who had spells at Stade Toulousain, CA Brive, Racing 92, and Stade Français, made his last match for Georgia in 2016 and can be back in contention for the Lelos Summer Tour.

24-year-old lock Lado Chachanidze ends his adventure in France as his contract wasn’t extended by USO Nivernaise, departing back to his home country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghaniashvili is one of the most talented prospects in the Georgian front row but exits Grenoble without debuting for the top senior team.

The three-time Rugby Europe Super Cup winners are eyeing a fourth successful campaign and hope to add a few more scalps in the EPCR Challenge Cup, after defeating the Scarlets in December of 2023.