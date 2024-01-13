First-half double from World Cup hero Ox Nche inspires big Sharks win
Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Ox Nche has helped the Sharks claim a much-needed win in front of their home fans as the prop crossed for a double during the 38-7 demolition of Oyonnax on Saturday.
With the Sharks anchored to the bottom of the United Rugby Championship standings – having won just one of nine matches – the Durban-based side would’ve been desperate to give their fans something to smile about this weekend.
The memories of last weekend’s two-point defeat to South African rivals the Lions may play on the mind for quite some time, but the Sharks did what they needed to do in the Challenge Cup.
Prop Ox Nche – who famously coined the phrase “salads don’t win scrums” – opened the scoring at Kings Park Stadium in the ninth minute.
Fullback Aphelele Fassi reeled in an up-and-under down the left touchline before finding lock Corne Rahl with a pass. The second-rower was stopped five metres short of the try-line, though, which gifted Nche the opener with a pop pass.
Then, after a try to playmaker Curwin Bosch was disallowed, ‘The Ox’ helped the Sharks make amends by completing a rapid brace in the 21st minute.
Springboks wing Makazole Mapimpi added the Sharks’ third score in the 34th minute as the hosts ran away with a commanding 19-nil half-time lead.
Mapimpi completed a two-try haul of his own during the second term, while two-time World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am also crossed for a score of his own.
In the end, the result was never in doubt as the Sharks registered an utterly emphatic 38-7 win. After leading the way with an early double, prop Ox Nche also received the Sharks’ Challenge Cup Player of the Match honours.
The Sharks have moved up to the top of Pool 1, although the Cheetahs can leapfrog them with a win over Pau. Those two teams will go head-to-head in the final Challenge Cup match of the round on Sunday.
Other results this week include a big 57-18 win for Benetton over Newcastle, while Ospreys and Clermont also registered victories in the Challenge Cup.
Castres defeated Black Lion 28-6, Zebre bested the Dragons 30-7, and Montpellier overcame the Lions 13-3.
Scottish side Edinburgh fell painfully short of a win, too, as they were pipped 20-21 by Gloucester at Hive Stadium.
Comments on RugbyPass
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.1 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.1 Go to comments
Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.1 Go to comments
1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG48 Go to comments
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.11 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.1 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.11 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front104 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”11 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.66 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.11 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.11 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments