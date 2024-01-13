Peni Ravai looking to ‘prove’ himself at Reds after ‘dream’ World Cup

Fiji prop Peni Ravai is looking to “prove” himself to Queensland Reds coaches in 2024 after the arrival of two former All Blacks and a Junior Wallaby during the off-season.

Former New Zealand internationals Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Alex Hodgman are two marquee recruits for the Reds as they usher in a new era with coach Les Kiss at the helm.

Junior Wallaby Massimo de Lutiis is also in the mix for the Reds, with the Queenslanders now boasting impressive depth in the front row.

Wallaby Zane Nonggorr will also push for a starting spot in Super Rugby Pacific after entering the fray of Test rugby in 2023, and Geroge Blake is another option for the Reds.

But only two of these men can start in the front row for the Reds, with another two on the bench. Six does not go into four which creates an exciting competition for places within the squad.

Ravai, who has played 50 Tests for Fiji, played on both sides of the scrum last season. The 33-year-old started six of 14 matches for the Reds in 2023, but a new season awaits.

“There is a lot of competition but it’s up to the coaches,” Ravai told Queensland Reds Media.

“As a player, I just need to do my job and prove myself and do all of the things that the coaches want from us. Hopefully, from there, I’ll get selected.

“It’s tight selection across the front row, all of the props are good, young and mobile. Hopefully I get a chance to play.



“The level of competition will be good for us players. If you want to play every week, you have to move up and compete with each other to get a spot in the 15 or in the 23.”

Ravai was a big-name recruit for the Reds before last season, with the prop joining the Queenslanders at Ballymore following a stint with Top 14 side Clermont.

Following an impressive debut Super Rugby Pacific campaign, Ravai was included in Fiji’s Rugby World Cup squad.

Fiji went on to create history in France by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years. On their way to the knockout rounds, the Flying Fijians ended a 69-year drought by beating Australia in pool play.

“I’m excited to be back after what was a huge year of rugby last year. I’m glad to be back with the team once again,” Ravai said.

“To come back from injury and get selected for Fiji in the Rugby World Cup squad was a big achievement for me.

“I hoped for the best and to play in a Rugby World Cup – it was a dream and that is what happened. 2023 was a dream come true.”

The Queensland Reds will kick off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign at home when they take on arch-rivals the NSW Waratahs in Brisbane on February 24.