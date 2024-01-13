'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

A masterclass performance from France superstar Antoine Dupont has left a hollow feeling for some as the realisation he won’t play in this year’s Six Nations.

The Toulouse No 9 took apart Ulster in a genius performance as the French club piled on the points to race ahead 41-10 through three quarters of the match.

A clinical set-piece play by Toulouse opened proceedings after a ripper pass from Dupont to the midfield and a deft chip kick for left wing Matthis Lebel.

It should be illegal to be as good as Dupont was tonight…and thankfully the Toulouse coaches have realised this by taking him off#ULSST #ThanksToulouse pic.twitter.com/JdXLWqZGxF — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) January 13, 2024

Dupont then offered an assist for Peato Mauvaka before scoring two himself as he clocked up 173 running metres with two line breaks.

The 27-year-old popped up everywhere, tormenting Ulster with his electric running game and vision. His offloads and support play created many chances and half-breaks for the visitors.

On a counter-attack in the backfield, Dupont was influential in setting up another try finding Lebel underneath with a switch play at the perfect time.

Quand t'as l'impression qu'ils ont mis le jeu en mode facile. Le @StadeToulousain poursuit sa démonstration sous la conduite d'@Dupont9A ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bo2vbjy3JD — Investec Champions Cup France (@ChampionsCup_FR) January 13, 2024

The stunning performance left some with discontent over his move to SVNS which will see him miss this year’s Six Nations in preparation for the Olympics.

Dupont is expected to make his SVNS debut in Vancouver in February after attending camps in January with the national side.

France will attempt to make up for a disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign in 2023 without their star scrumhalf during the Six Nations.

Antoine Dupont exhibition here in Belfast. Outrageous talent. What a shame we won’t see him in the Six Nations. — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) January 13, 2024

Toulouse looking the best side in Europe in that 1st-Half by some distance. So fluid, so powerful. If they were just a little bit more clinical, the game would be over. Dupont treating Ravenhill like his back garden. — Stephen Wall (@StephenWall1985) January 13, 2024

As an Irishman, all I can say is that I'm glad Antoine Dupont is getting a much deserved break from the Six Nations this year. He's deserves a rest – and should probably take Mauvaka and Jelonch on holiday with him too.#ULSST — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) January 13, 2024

Mauvaka and Dupont must be the best combination in the world. Both are absolutely ridiculous. Always seems to be on each other's shoulder#ULSvST#InvestecChampionsCup — Adam Moursy (@adammoursy) January 13, 2024

Antoine Dupont is so good – He’s just a freak of rugby nature #ULSvTOU — John Carmody (@techie_fan) January 13, 2024

Watch Dupont’s masterclass against Ulster below