Challenge Cup

Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

By PA
Zach Mercer of Gloucester scores his side's second try during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Edinburgh Rugby and Gloucester Rugby at DAM Health Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Gloucester clinched their place in the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup as they held on for a narrow 21-20 win at Edinburgh on Saturday.

The English side were outscored by three tries to two, but Zach Mercer’s 73rd-minute touchdown, converted by Adam Hastings, proved decisive in the Pool Three clash.

Their victory was their third in succession in the competition, while defeat left Edinburgh needing to beat Scarlets next time out to be sure of joining them in the next round.

A Glen Young try gave Edinburgh the lead after Gloucester lost Seb Atkinson to the sin-bin, but Louis Rees-Zammit scored a superb reply and Hastings landed three penalties.

Edinburgh hit back to regain the lead with tries from Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott after the hour, but the hosts were unable to hang on.

Welsh side Dragons fell just short as they were beaten 20-17 at Zebre Parma in Pool One.

Dragons led 12-8 at half-time after four Cai Evans penalties, but the Italians had crossed through Simone Gesi and another try from Jacopo Bianchi after the break put them ahead.

Gesi’s second try extended Zebre’s lead and the hosts held firm after Jared Rosser touched down to set up a tight finish.

Scarlets also suffered defeat as they went down 38-17 in their Pool Three clash at Clermont Auvergne.

The 26th-minute sending off of Johnny Williams proved costly for Scarlets as the hosts scored all six of their tries after his dismissal.

Alivereti Raka and Anthony Belleau claimed two apiece with Giorgi Beria and Joris Jurand also cashing in. Belleau added four conversions to his haul, while Scarlets mustered replies through Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy.

'The legend is back': Ma'a Nonu extends his career at 41

All Black great Ma'a Nonu has extended his glittering career into another year by resigning with Major League Rugby outfit San Diego Legion in the United States.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Peter 54 minutes ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 5 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 8 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

98 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

66 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

9 Go to comments
B
Brian 9 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 11 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 14 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 15 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

9 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 17 hours ago
The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024

Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.

2 Go to comments
K
Kimi 19 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Excellent!!!!

2 Go to comments
T
The Crypto 19 hours ago
Worst kept secret in rugby is also the best fit – Andy Goode

My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.

1 Go to comments
T
Toko 20 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Go shizuoka blue revs!

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 20 hours ago
Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all'

I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.

2 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 22 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.

66 Go to comments
