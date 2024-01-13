Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Gloucester clinched their place in the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup as they held on for a narrow 21-20 win at Edinburgh on Saturday.

The English side were outscored by three tries to two, but Zach Mercer’s 73rd-minute touchdown, converted by Adam Hastings, proved decisive in the Pool Three clash.

Their victory was their third in succession in the competition, while defeat left Edinburgh needing to beat Scarlets next time out to be sure of joining them in the next round.

A Glen Young try gave Edinburgh the lead after Gloucester lost Seb Atkinson to the sin-bin, but Louis Rees-Zammit scored a superb reply and Hastings landed three penalties.

Edinburgh hit back to regain the lead with tries from Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott after the hour, but the hosts were unable to hang on.

Welsh side Dragons fell just short as they were beaten 20-17 at Zebre Parma in Pool One.

Dragons led 12-8 at half-time after four Cai Evans penalties, but the Italians had crossed through Simone Gesi and another try from Jacopo Bianchi after the break put them ahead.

Gesi’s second try extended Zebre’s lead and the hosts held firm after Jared Rosser touched down to set up a tight finish.

Scarlets also suffered defeat as they went down 38-17 in their Pool Three clash at Clermont Auvergne.

The 26th-minute sending off of Johnny Williams proved costly for Scarlets as the hosts scored all six of their tries after his dismissal.

Alivereti Raka and Anthony Belleau claimed two apiece with Giorgi Beria and Joris Jurand also cashing in. Belleau added four conversions to his haul, while Scarlets mustered replies through Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy.