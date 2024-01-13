Leinster blitz Stade Francais to take control of pool as Stormers beat Sale
Leinster continued their 100 per cent start in the Investec Champions Cup with a crushing victory over Stade Francais on Saturday.
Pool Four rivals Sale still have work to do to secure a last-16 place, however, after going down to a bonus-point defeat against Stormers in South Africa.
Leinster were highly impressive as they ran in seven tries in an emphatic 43-7 win at the Aviva Stadium.
James Lowe began the rout after 17 minutes and Josh van der Flier and Dan Sheehan added further scores before the break.
Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris then claimed two apiece after the break with Stade Francais limited to a late consolation from Joris Segonds.
Sale were edged out by four tries to three as they suffered a 31-24 loss in Cape Town.
Tries from Hacjivah Dayimani and Suleiman Hartzenberg gave Stormers an early advantage and, with Leolin Zas later scoring two, the hosts were able to stay ahead despite replies from Jonny Hill, Agustin Creevy and Sam Bedlow.
Bedlow was sin-binned in a dramatic ending but the Sharks clung on for their bonus point as Manie Libbok, who had earlier kicked 11 points, missed the resulting penalty.
Munster boosted their hopes of reaching the next phase with a 29-18 triumph at Toulon.
The Irish province trailed 10-0 early on but recovered to lead 17-13 at the break and then powered on to their first victory in this season’s competition with tries from Tom Ahern and Calvin Nash.
Alex Nankivell and Simon Zebo had crossed in the first half in response to Duncan Paia’aua’s early score while Jack Crowley landed three conversions and a penalty.
Connacht slipped to their third successive defeat as they were beaten 34-20 in their Pool One encounter at Lyon.
Sean Jansen stunned the hosts with an early try but the French side hit back through Thaakir Abrahams and Alexandre Tchaptchet.
Cian Prendergast and Tadgh McElroy touched down to keep Connacht in contention but, with 12 points from the boot of Paddy Jackson and further tries from Mickael Guillard and Abrahams, Lyon had enough.
