'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in rugby, the game surprises with something new.

In the Champions Cup clash between the Stormers against Sale, winger Leolin Zas went from hero to zero after his audacious in-goal offload went pear-shaped.

In the first half the Stormers flyer scored a try on a scything run straight through the Sale midfield under the posts on the way to a 21-7 first half lead.

In the second he added a long range strike combining with Hacjivah Dayimani for a return pass inside.

The Stormers were in cruise control after Zas’ double with a 31-17 lead with 10 minutes to go before the calamitous error.

The left winger momentarily saved a try by intercepting an offload metres from the try line whilst backtracking in cover.

However, Zas inexplicably tried to throw an offload in-goal which got stuck in his hand longer than expected.

The ball circled back over Zas’ head and straight into the arms of Sale midfielder Sam Bedlow who was attempting to tackle Zas. Bedlow flopped to the ground immediately to bag the try and put Sale within touching distance.

Fortunately for Zas, the Stormers held on for a 31-24 win as the visitors couldn’t muster a try to level proceedings but Sale did escape with a losing bonus point as a result.

???? ???? ?? ???? ??????????! 🤯 A rare Leolin Zas mishap has given @SaleSharksRugby a glimmer of hope! #InvestecChampionsCup #STOvSAL pic.twitter.com/aJ2pDkyCuA — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 13, 2024

What on earth is Leolin Zas doing there?! That’s a complete brain fade. — Tight Five Rugby (@TightFive_Rugby) January 13, 2024

What in the name of all that is unholy was Leolin Zas doing there??? He has been the Stormers best player alongside Hacjivah Dayimani. Now that “own” try cost him the co-man-of-the-match. — LockedDownSpectator (@LockedDownSpect) January 13, 2024

Leolin Zas WTF are you doing?😂😂😂 — Sgananda (@Mpumelelo_Zondi) January 13, 2024

The play likely cost Zas the man-on-the-match award with teammate and No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani taking the spoils instead.

The Stormers took a bonus point win which leaves them third in the pool behind undefeated pair Leinster and Leicester.