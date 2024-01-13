'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers
Just when you think you’ve seen it all in rugby, the game surprises with something new.
In the Champions Cup clash between the Stormers against Sale, winger Leolin Zas went from hero to zero after his audacious in-goal offload went pear-shaped.
In the first half the Stormers flyer scored a try on a scything run straight through the Sale midfield under the posts on the way to a 21-7 first half lead.
In the second he added a long range strike combining with Hacjivah Dayimani for a return pass inside.
The Stormers were in cruise control after Zas’ double with a 31-17 lead with 10 minutes to go before the calamitous error.
The left winger momentarily saved a try by intercepting an offload metres from the try line whilst backtracking in cover.
However, Zas inexplicably tried to throw an offload in-goal which got stuck in his hand longer than expected.
The ball circled back over Zas’ head and straight into the arms of Sale midfielder Sam Bedlow who was attempting to tackle Zas. Bedlow flopped to the ground immediately to bag the try and put Sale within touching distance.
Fortunately for Zas, the Stormers held on for a 31-24 win as the visitors couldn’t muster a try to level proceedings but Sale did escape with a losing bonus point as a result.
???? ???? ?? ???? ??????????! 🤯
A rare Leolin Zas mishap has given @SaleSharksRugby a glimmer of hope! #InvestecChampionsCup #STOvSAL pic.twitter.com/aJ2pDkyCuA
— Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 13, 2024
What on earth is Leolin Zas doing there?!
That’s a complete brain fade.
— Tight Five Rugby (@TightFive_Rugby) January 13, 2024
What in the name of all that is unholy was Leolin Zas doing there??? He has been the Stormers best player alongside Hacjivah Dayimani. Now that “own” try cost him the co-man-of-the-match.
— LockedDownSpectator (@LockedDownSpect) January 13, 2024
Leolin Zas WTF are you doing?😂😂😂
— Sgananda (@Mpumelelo_Zondi) January 13, 2024
The play likely cost Zas the man-on-the-match award with teammate and No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani taking the spoils instead.
The Stormers took a bonus point win which leaves them third in the pool behind undefeated pair Leinster and Leicester.
Comments on RugbyPass
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.9 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.1 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.9 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front98 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”9 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.66 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.9 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.9 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.66 Go to comments