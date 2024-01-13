Munster beat Toulon for first Champions Cup win as Connacht lose third

Munster boosted their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup with a 29-18 triumph at Toulon on Saturday.

The Irish province trailed 10-0 early on but recovered to lead 17-13 at the break and then powered on to their first victory in Pool Three with tries from Tom Ahern and Calvin Nash.

Alex Nankivell and Simon Zebo had crossed in the first half in response to Duncan Paia’aua’s opening score while Jack Crowley landed three conversions and a penalty.

Connacht slipped to their third successive defeat as they were beaten 34-20 in their Pool One encounter at Lyon.

Sean Jansen stunned the hosts with an early try but the French side hit back through Thaakir Abrahams and Alexandre Tchaptchet.

Cian Prendergast and Tadgh McElroy touched down to keep Connacht in contention but, with 12 points from the boot of Paddy Jackson and further tries from Mickael Guillard and Abrahams, Lyon had enough.