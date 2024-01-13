White says how Bulls exploited England duo's absence in Bristol win
Bristol boss Pat Lam was left to reflect on “a huge turning point” of his team briefly going down to 13 players as they lost 31-17 to Investec Champions Cup opponents the Bulls.
Lam saw replacement prop Max Lahiff, who had taken over from George Kloska with Bristol having a torrid time in the scrums, sin-binned early in the second half at Ashton Gate.
It meant uncontested scrums with them being unable to field a complete front-row, and Lam’s team having to lose another player in addition to Lahiff as a result.
The Bulls stretched their lead to 17-7 with Lahiff and wing Gabriel Ibitoye still off, and rugby director Lam said: “It was a huge turning point.
“We weren’t getting the rub of the green in the scrums, so we had to change the front-row.
“The boys defended well with 13, but it takes a lot out of you. The scrum is a big part of the game, and fair play to the Bulls.”
Bristol must now beat Connacht in Galway to have even an outside chance of making the last 16, but they are still likely to be reliant on results elsewhere.
Lam added: “The most important thing is to get back into it, get to Connacht and see what happens on the back of that.
“Everyone knew this was a big round, so we are disappointed, but all we can control is what we can do over the next six days and get to Galway.”
Lam, meanwhile, confirmed that England prop Kyle Sinckler missed the game due to a hip injury, but is hopeful of him being involved against Connacht.
Bristol were overpowered by a physical, unrelenting Bulls team, conceding tries to wing Sergeal Petersen, prop Khutha Mchunu, flanker Elrigh Louw and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels, with fly-half Johan Goosen kicking three conversions and a penalty, and centre David Kriel landing one conversion.
Bulls’ bonus-point triumph owed everything to their overwhelming scrummaging superiority, with Bristol restricted to tries from scrum-half Kieran Marmion, wing Ibitoye and number eight Magnus Bradbury, plus one AJ MacGinty conversion.
Bristol were without injured internationals Callum Sheedy, Ellis Genge and Sinckler, while Bulls boss Jake White opted to rest his South Africa World Cup-winning quartet of Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden.
Bulls head coach White admitted that the absence of Sinckler and his fellow England prop Genge from Bristol’s line-up was something his team looked to exploit.
“To be fair, we did say before the game that without Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler it was an area we were going to target, so to get a return like that at scrum time is obviously very pleasing,” White said.
“The old adage of forwards winning the game and the backs determining by how much is exactly what happened today.
“I think it is the biggest win the Bulls have had in Champions Cup rugby. I am really happy with our all-round performance.
“Our destiny is in our hands now. We have got Bordeaux at home now, and if we win that then we definitely finish in the top two in the group.
“Away wins are premium. Not many away sides win in any competition, never mind the Champions Cup. An away win and a bonus point is something we will enjoy.”
Comments on RugbyPass
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.9 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.1 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.9 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front98 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”9 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.66 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.9 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.9 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.66 Go to comments