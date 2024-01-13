Select Edition

International

Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

By Ben Smith
British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell and Wallabies centre Len Ikitau. (Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images/ Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The British & Irish Lions will bring one of their strongest-ever touring squads to Australia in 2025 under new head coach Andy Farrell but talk of a 3-0 sweep is too premature.

The Wallabies recent Rugby World Cup failure is not an indication of how they will be when the Lions arrive. That disastrous World Cup campaign is a textbook case study in what not to do.

Rugby Australia installed a new head coach and management with just five Tests left in the cycle on the whim of axed Chairman Hamish McLennan, a period in which Eddie Jones picked seven new captains, axed the most experienced players after the Rugby Championship, and took the statistically youngest side to the World Cup with the lowest number of caps.

He reduced the Wallabies game plan to a desolate version of power rugby, removing space manipulation through scheme, dumbing down the attacking play to the most simplistic, one-dimensional, unimaginative type of rugby available. Plan A was to use big bodies and brute force and there was no plan B.

Many of the players regressed with young flyhalf Carter Gordon stripped of the kind of rugby that made him look like such an exciting prospect at the Rebels. They prevented him from using his strengths and instead asked him to play an unnatural game requiring too much aimless kicking.

That level of instability trying to change everything Rennie had built in such a short time frame was always going to fail. The fly-by-night approach of Jones & McLennan was nothing short of a disaster.

Had Rennie been able to take the side to the World Cup things would have likely been better with largely the same group of players.

The Wallabies under Rennie held a 75 per cent win record over South Africa, the eventual champions, showing Australia’s potential at their best.

On the 2022 end of year tour they beat Wales 39-34 in Cardiff on the back of two tries by debutant Mark Nawaqanitawase. Just 12 months later when the two same sides met, Australia lost 40-6 in the pool stages.

On that same 2022 tour they lost by a point 30-29 to France’s full strength side in Paris featuring Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon.

Had Rennie’s side qualified for the knockout stages, they would have been competitive against anyone bar the All Blacks who they struggled against all through his tenure.

The Wallabies were completely undone by management up top who are no longer involved.

There is enough time for the Wallabies to build a squad capable of beating the British & Irish Lions, at least once, and Australia have enough talent to do so.

They missed their defensive lynchpin Len Ikitau at the World Cup, one of the best defenders in the world, who went down with injury during the Rugby Championship. They lost the best prop in the world Taniela Tupou during the World Cup shortly after returning from injury. Rennie’s flyhalf Noah Lolesio was left in the cold by Jones.

In terms of world-class players they will have a few in addition to Tupou and Ikitau. Angus Bell will only be 25, Rob Valetini will be 27, Will Skelton is still viable at 33.

In terms of new faces, Max Jorgensen is a star in the making, while high profile recruit Joseph Sua’ali’i will be there. If he is Folau 2.0 the Wallabies would love to see him match Israel’s impact during the last Lions tour.

The Wallabies will be completely different outfit come 2025 and could be trending in the right direction if they need to get the head coaching appointment right. And hopefully soon so that they can embed the systems on defence, attack and set-piece with enough proficiency.

The Lions squad is short odds to be heavily-laden with Ireland players, particularly up front with most of Ireland’s pack expected to be picked. They will bring a level of cohesion and chemistry that will be difficult for the Wallabies to match.

There are many systemic issues in Australian Rugby. However, 18 months is a long time in rugby. Long enough for the Wallabies to sort themselves out to be competitive.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Peter 54 minutes ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 5 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 8 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

98 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

66 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

9 Go to comments
B
Brian 9 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 11 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 14 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 15 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

9 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 17 hours ago
The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024

Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.

2 Go to comments
K
Kimi 19 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Excellent!!!!

2 Go to comments
T
The Crypto 19 hours ago
Worst kept secret in rugby is also the best fit – Andy Goode

My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.

1 Go to comments
T
Toko 20 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Go shizuoka blue revs!

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 20 hours ago
Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all'

I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.

2 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 22 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.

66 Go to comments
