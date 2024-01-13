Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
18 - 57
FT
61 - 14
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
20 - 17
FT
17 - 31
FT
18 - 29
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Investec Champions Cup

'We drew the equivalent of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City'

By PA
Marcus Smith of Harlequins looks on during a guard of honor after the Investec Champions Cup match between Cardiff Rugby and Harlequins at Cardiff Arms Park on January 13, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt accepted that his side had no answers to a quality performance from Harlequins following their 54-15 rout in front of a sell-out crowd at the Arms Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh region matched their more illustrious opponents in the first 25 minutes but once Quins upped their game, Cardiff were left chasing shadows as the Londoners virtually booked their place in the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup with a home game against Ulster next week to come.

Jack Walker, Will Evans, Andre Esterhuizen, Will Beard, Dillon Lewis, Fin Baxter, Tyrone Green and Marcus Smith crossed for the visitors, with the latter converting seven to celebrate his 150th appearance for the club with a personal tally of 19 points.

Points Flow Chart

Harlequins win +39
Time in lead
30
Mins in lead
47
37%
% Of Game In Lead
58%
42%
Possession Last 10 min
58%
0
Points Last 10 min
14

Thomas Young scored two tries for Cardiff with Tinus de Beer adding a penalty and a conversion, but they have only secured two points from their three games in Europe with a trip to Racing 92.

Sherratt said: “Let’s be fair no one expected us to get very far in the competition when we drew the equivalent of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City in our group.

“We had good energy in the first half and scored a couple of decent tries, but we lost a lot of confidence with that try just before half-time.

“It was unusually quiet in the dressing room at half-time as that try knocked the stuffing out of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were beaten by a better side in most areas and what you can’t do against quality sides is help them to use their firepower and I believe we did that on a few times tonight.

Attack

147
Passes
191
109
Ball Carries
151
231m
Post Contact Metres
477m
6
Line Breaks
8

“They are well ahead of us in terms of foundation and there isn’t a quick fix as we have to start virtually at the bottom.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson, who was previously employed at Cardiff, ensured that his former side were not going to be underestimated.

“Cardiff have been playing well lately and they should have beaten Bath so we came here knowing how dangerous they can be,” Wilson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momentum

0'
HT
FT
Cardiff Rugby
Harlequins

“They obviously came with an aerial gameplan and they got a fair bit out of us using that tactic in the first half, but we adjusted well.

“We got set-piece dominance and played a strangling game with our driving line-out going well before we were able to execute our customary DNA.

“I lost here when I came back with Glasgow so it’s nice to return with a 50-point win and it was a good night all round.”

Recommended

Harlequins rack up 40 unanswered points in commanding win over Cardiff

'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Leinster blitz Stade Francais to take control of pool as Stormers beat Sale

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

5

Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

6

Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

7

England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

8

'He is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

FEATURE

Jacob Stockdale: 'I showed Andy Farrell I'm not a diva'

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

FEATURE

Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight

Antoine Dupont will be conspicuous by his absence from the Six Nations, but his likely replacement could make life tough for France's genius when he returns.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Peter 55 minutes ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 5 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 8 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

98 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

66 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

9 Go to comments
B
Brian 9 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 11 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 14 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 15 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

9 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 17 hours ago
The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024

Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.

2 Go to comments
K
Kimi 19 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Excellent!!!!

2 Go to comments
T
The Crypto 19 hours ago
Worst kept secret in rugby is also the best fit – Andy Goode

My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.

1 Go to comments
T
Toko 20 hours ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Go shizuoka blue revs!

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 20 hours ago
Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all'

I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.

2 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 22 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.

66 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight
Search