Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
18 - 57
FT
61 - 14
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
20 - 17
FT
17 - 31
FT
18 - 29
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
Today
10:15
Today
12:30
International

All Black Emoni Narawa reveals frightening details about World Cup-ending injury

By Finn Morton
Emoni Narawa of the All Blacks listens to team doctor Dr. James McGarvey during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on September 06, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

All Black Emoni Narawa has revealed some terrifying details about the back injury that ruled the one-Test wing out of last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narawa, 24, scored a try on debut last July as the All Blacks ran away with a big 41-12 win over Los Pumas in Mendoza. It seemed like the start of a big 2023 for Narawa.

But that was Narawa’s one and only Test of the year as a niggly back injury sidelined the Chiefs flyer during the entirety of The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

With the World Cup approaching, Narawa appeared to be tracking towards a return. Coach Ian Foster had revealed he was “excited” about the wings’ progress.

But, before a ball was kicked at the sport’s showpiece event, Narawa was ruled out of the tournament after reaggravating the injury at training in Lyon.

“The disc actually slipped out,” Narawa told Newshub.  “It was hitting a nerve and my left leg was numb.

“It took at least two months for the feeling to come back in my leg.

“I was just gutted when it happened,” he added. “I wasn’t thinking about y leg, I was just thinking, ‘S***, I’m out of the World Cup.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was scary.”

Narawa had worked tirelessly in a bid to return for the All Blacks at the World Cup, but it wasn’t to be – and it was clear how tough that was for the group as a whole.

Related

‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

Playmaker Quade Cooper and veteran Michael Hooper were almost unanimously considered certainties for Eddie Jones’ World Cup squad.

Read Now

But with a job to do in France, then-All Blacks coach Ian Foster had the difficult conversation with Narawa where he told the wing he was “going home.”

Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder was flown into All Blacks camp as a replacement after impressing on NPC duty with Tasman.

“It’s incredibly sad. In the Twickenham week, he ran his fastest time of the year, he was coming back, so his preparation has actually been really good, trending right up,” coach Foster told reporters last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s obviously been a niggling back since the Argentinian Test and he was coming right, he trained really well on Monday and it was actually the last thing he did in the skill block that he jarred it.

“It’s the other side of the disk and it’s incredibly sad for him. He’s worked hard to get here and we were excited about where he was at.

“The best thing for him now is to go and rehab at home. It’s not the nicest thing as a coach right at the start to tell someone they’re going home.

“He’s a popular part of this group and we know he’ll do the right thing.”

Narawa has reportedly returned to running and is on the brink of returning to full training as well ahead of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs, who hosted last year’s final at FMG Stadium Waikato, will kick off their new season against the Crusaders on February 23 in a rematch of the 2023 decider.

Recommended

Peni Ravai looking to ‘prove’ himself at Reds after ‘dream’ World Cup

Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

OPINION

Harlequins rack up 40 unanswered points in commanding win over Cardiff

'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

5

Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

6

Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

7

England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

8

'He is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

FEATURE

Jacob Stockdale: 'I showed Andy Farrell I'm not a diva'

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

FEATURE

Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight

Antoine Dupont will be conspicuous by his absence from the Six Nations, but his likely replacement could make life tough for France's genius when he returns.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tim 1 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

48 Go to comments
P
Peter 6 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

11 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 9 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 11 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 11 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

11 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 14 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

104 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 14 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

11 Go to comments
T
Thomas 15 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

66 Go to comments
T
Thomas 15 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

11 Go to comments
B
Brian 15 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 17 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 20 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 21 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

11 Go to comments
C
Colin 22 hours ago
England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 23 hours ago
The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024

Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.

2 Go to comments
K
Kimi 1 days ago
Shizuoka BlueRevs vs Tokyo Sungoliath | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Excellent!!!!

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders Scotland want to poach All Blacks prospect
Search