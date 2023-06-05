Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call

Two years ago World Rugby proposed a radical change to the game’s eligibility rules. Recognising that too many developing nations were deprived of some of their top homegrown talent, a recalibration of the laws would allow them to return to the country of their birth.

The plan was hatched with the Pacific Island nations in mind. For too long Fijians, Samoans and Tongans were lured by unions with deeper pockets only to be left stranded in Test rugby purgatory after winning a handful of caps.

No more. In a stroke these teams have been bolstered by some genuine superstars. Just take a look at the Tongan squad. Would anyone bet against them beating at least one of South Africa, Ireland or Scotland in France later this year now that they’ve got Israel Folau, Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa in the mix?

Speaking of South Africa, SA Rugby voted against the rule change. And really, who can blame them? The tale of South African-born athletes representing other nations in a range of sports could fill a novel. Many fans of the Boks or Proteas cricket team would consider this a horror story.

Every side in this year’s Six Nations included a player that was either born in South Africa or who honed their skills in the country. Three South African-born players have donned the red of the British & Irish Lions. The All Blacks and Wallabies have similarly benefitted in this way.

But the South Africans were in the minority when World Rugby tallied the votes and the rule was passed last year. And like a crafty loose forward, the Springboks’ brains-trust rolled with the contact and sought an advantage.

They found one in plain site. At over two metres tall and weighing more than 120kg, he’d have been hard to miss. And after helping Munster lift the United Rugby Championship title while being recognised as the club’s player of the season – he started all 24 games he played and missed just two rounds – Jean Kleyn’s inclusion in the Springboks’ recent training squad was a no-brainer.

Rassie Erasmus has called Kleyn “a monster of a guy” and revealed that he’s been blinking on the radar for “a long time”. But the decision would come down to one important variable – whether or not Andy Farrell offered Kleyn an Ireland recall.

It’s bizarre that he didn’t. It’s not like Farrell has a surplus of world class second rowers falling out the seams and Kleyn offers a point of difference. Even if he’d struggle to dislodge Tadgh Beirne, James Ryan, Ian Henderson or Ryan Baird, his hefty presence in the training group would challenge the Irish tight five to add some grunt to the nous.

There are sound rugby reasons why Kleyn was omitted. As Munster legend Keith Wood recently said, he is a better fit in the South African set-up. He lacks the softer skills of Joe McCarthy or Kieran Treadwell – two locks who instead received the nod and it would take him time to adapt to a game plan that requires every member of the tight five to contribute with cohesive passes and neat wraparounds. And perhaps Farrell is banking on his Leinster core remaining intact. Still, Ireland’s loss is South Africa’s gain.

Though their depth in the second row is the envy of every other Test team, an extra view on the set piece and the tighter channels can only be a good thing. Kleyn’s experience with Munster and Ireland could spark an idea or provide a barely noticeable marginal gain that percolates over the next four months before manifesting into something more tangible at the World Cup.

The game in Paris between South Africa and Ireland now has an extra narrative thread to pull and tease. Even if Kleyn doesn’t take part in what is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing rivalries in rugby, any hint of disruption at the line-out will conjure images of Kleyn standing in front of a power-point presentation highlighting the way Beirne wiggles his left knee whenever he’s hoisted as a decoy jumper.

There’s a strong case to be made that Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber simply invited Kleyn to the training group for the craic. What are they up to? What does it mean? Does Farrell regret his decision? Does any of this matter? Talking points become relevant the more we breathe life into this and this one will provide plenty of fat to chew on.

This is also a remarkable story for the individual. Kleyn would have grown up dreaming of wearing the Springboks jersey. No South African with his eyes that far away from the ground could resist that fantasy.

“When I was approached, I was overwhelmed by the opportunity to be part of the Springbok squad,” he told the Rapport newspaper. “I couldn’t let the chance pass. This opportunity that my home country is offering me is an honour that I never thought I would get.”

A macro view offers another intriguing subplot. This is not a so-called tier two nation rolling out the red carpet to welcome back a lost son of its soil. We’re talking about the three-times world champions adding a player to the fringe of a department that really doesn’t need him.

What will this mean for the global game? Maybe nothing. Maybe this is just some quirk that provides rugby nerds a chance to show off their knowledge. But maybe it rips open a tear in the sport’s continuum which could yet have far reaching consequences.

Will Test teams begin to resemble clubs whereby players can forge strong links with multiple fanbases? Would that diminish the integrity of international competition? And what would that mean for supporters? Would every player be welcomed back with open arms?

This will depend on what transpires over the next few months. If Tonga causes an upset, and Ireland get bossed at the line-out by the Boks, we might have some answers to these questions.