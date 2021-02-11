6:05am, 11 February 2021

England boss Eddie Jones has made five changes to his team to face Italy in this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations round two game following last Saturday’s shock round one Twickenham loss to Scotland. Skipper Owen Farrell reverts to inside centre in place of Ollie Lawrence, with George Ford coming in at out-half.

In the pack, there is an entirely changed front row with Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Sinckler coming in for Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart. The remaining change comes at blindside where Courtney Lawes starts in place of Mark Wilson.

Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, George, Genge, Stuart, Jack Willis, Dan Robson and Max Malins are named as finishers in a six/two forwards/backs split.

Speaking after announcing his England team, Jones said: “As always, we have picked what we think is our strongest 23 to try and win the game. We’re pleased to have Mako and Kyle back into the team and we have made some changes to our starting XV, but our finishers are just as important to our game plan. We look at the whole 80 minutes.

“We have trained very well this week. I have been very pleased with the players’ attitudes and workrate. We’re hoping to put on a good performance on Saturday and kick on with our Guinness Six Nations campaign.”

ENGLAND (vs Italy, Saturday)

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 48 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 89 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 62 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 73 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 40 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 44 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 86 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 57 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 55 caps)

17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 9 caps)

21. Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)

22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 8 caps)

23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

