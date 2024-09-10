Doncaster recruit Bath duo on a season-long Championship loan

Doncaster have further enhanced their Championship title-chasing prospects by adding Bath youngsters Arthur Green, the recent World Rugby U20 Championship winner, and Will Parry to their roster for the 2024/25 season.

The Knights, who open their campaign at home to Ampthill on September 21, have already recruited big for the upcoming second-tier campaign, adding Tonga international Telusa Veainu on Monday to a revamped squad that already included fresh signings in former England international Semesa Rokoduguni and ex-Samoan international Logovi’i Mulipola.

Now Green, the back row son of former England and Wasps prop Will and, midfielder Parry have been recruited by head coach Joe Ford. A Bath statement read: “The club can confirm the loan release of two academy players, Will Parry and Arthur Green, to RFU Championship side Doncaster Knights.

“Both products of Sherborne School, the duo are currently studying at Durham University. The season-long loan will see them remain in the north to continue with their studies and rugby careers.

“Parry, 21, and Green, 20, both sit on two Bath caps after making their debuts at centre and back row respectively in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Each will earn valuable competitive game time whilst with the Doncaster outfit competing in the RFU Championship for the 2024/25 season. Green and Parry, who are studying sociology and geography respectively, are entering their final year of university.”

A Doncaster statement added: “The pair haven’t always been joined at the hip. In 2023 during the Rugby World Cup, Will had the opportunity to train with the senior squad before the Fiji game. Meanwhile, Arthur was selected for the 2024 U20s World Cup, making two appearances and scoring in the final against France to win the tournament.

“Both boys are entering their final year of university and will be joining the Knights to keep their competitive rugby going, whilst also focusing on their studies and being closer to Durham. We look forward to immersing them into the squad and seeing what they have to offer.”

