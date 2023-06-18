Derick Hougaard given '50-50' chance by doctors
Former South African flyhalf Derick Hougaard has been given a “50/50” chance of emerging from a coma that has seen him battling for life in an ICU bed in Pretoria.
The 40-year-old has been in a coma for nearly eight days, according to reports from Afrikaans outlet Netwerk24. The cause of his condition is said to be inflammation of the lungs.
In the most recent update on his situation, a source shared with Sunday newspaper Rapport that Hougaard’s partner, Nadine, became alarmed when she noticed that his hands had turned blue. Unable to wake him up, she immediately called an ambulance. It took approximately an hour and a half to stabilize him.
Since then, Hougaard has remained unconscious and is currently dependent on a ventilator due to his lungs not functioning properly. He is being cared for in the intensive care unit, where only one visitor is allowed at a time, making it an incredibly challenging situation for his loved ones.
The source revealed, “It is obviously traumatic for everyone who goes to visit him to see him with so many pipes in his body and to know that he is fighting for his life.”
The news of Hougaard’s condition has sent shockwaves through the rugby community and beyond, as he is widely known and respected for his contributions to the sport during stints with the Boks, Bulls, Saracens and Leicester Tigers. Supporters, friends, and former teammates have expressed their concern and rallied around him, offering their thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes for his recovery.
Hope remains that Hougaard will defy the odds and wake from his coma. The medical team continues to monitor his condition closely and provide the necessary care and treatment.
Comments
Latest Comments
