All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced

The All Blacks have announced the first squad of the season – a 36-man squad for The Rugby Championship.

Five newbies have been selected: Samipeni Finau, Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa, Cam Roigard and Tamaiti Williams.

Foster and co also named Shaun Stevenson as an injury replacement for Mark Telea who is injured for the next few weeks. Foster said he was looking to see more from Stevenson defensively before he could be promoted to the World Cup squad.

Foster also revealed the semi-finals informed his decision-making and one player was replaced in the past 24 hours. The All Blacks XV squad was also announced on the night.

The squad is as follows:

Hookers:

Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 76)

Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Props:

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 13)

Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 45)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 50)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 23)

Locks:

Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawkes Bay, 100)

Josh Lord (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 2)

Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 143)

Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 58)

Tupou Vaa’i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 18)

Loose forwards:

Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 70)

Dalton Papali’i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 22)

Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 12)

Sam Cane (captain) (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 86)

Samipeni Finau (24, Chiefs / Waikato, *)

Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 25)

Halfbacks:

Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatu, 114)

Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 14)

Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, *)

First-five eighths:

Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 112)

Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 40)

Richie Mo’unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 44)

Midfielders:

Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 60)

Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 48)

Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 59)

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Dallas McLeod (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Outside backs:

Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 15)

Emoni Narawa (23, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, *)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 2)

Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Note: Shaun Stevenson (26, Chiefs / North Harbour, *) has been added as injury cover for Mark Telea for the start of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

“We are very excited about the group we have selected,” Foster said. “The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship is a vital piece in our preparation for the World Cup later in the year. It’s a key opportunity to get our game ready so we can enter the global tournament with confidence.”

Foster has also announced that Sam Cane will return as captain of the All Blacks.

“Sam has proven himself as a great leader of our team despite having had a disrupted couple of seasons leading into this one,” said Foster. “We have total belief that he is the right man to lead us.”

The selectors also congratulated the five uncapped players – Cam Roigard, Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa, Samipeni Finau and Tamaiti Williams – who have impressed in DHL Super Rugby Pacific.

“This is very special day for them and their families who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements,” Foster said. “We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.”