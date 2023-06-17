Goodhue the latest All Black to head to Europe

Out of favour All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue is poised to sign with Castres Olympique in the Top 14 next season.

Midi Olympique report that the 28-year-old is set to join the side that finished 9th in this season’s Top 14.

Goodhue, a Northland native, has been a consistent presence for the Crusaders since his Super Rugby debut in 2017.

His national team journey began in November of that same year when he played non-capped game against a French XV, and six months later, he made his Test debut against France in Dunedin in 2018.

With 18 Test appearances for the All Blacks and participation in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where he played four matches. Goodhue’s last time in an AB’s camp was in 2022, after which he fell out of favour with head coach Ian Foster.

His rugby journey began at Auckland’s Mount Albert Grammar School, where he excelled as the Head Boy and Vice Captain of the First XV, where he played with his twin brother Josh.

In 2013, the Goodhue twins led their team to an outstanding record of 17 victories out of 20 games. Following this success, Jack pursued his academic and sporting aspirations by studying agriculture at Lincoln University, making his provincial debut for Canterbury in 2014.

However, an unfortunate knee injury in the subsequent year curtailed his season. Undeterred, he displayed remarkable resilience by undergoing rehabilitation and training with the wider Crusaders squad in 2016. His determination paid off as he earned a spot in the New Zealand U20 World Cup-winning side as well as the All Blacks Sevens team.

The 1.87m tall, 100kg centre’s Super Rugby debut arrived in 2017, and his exceptional performances caught the attention of the All Blacks selectors during the British & Irish Lions Series, resulting in his inclusion in the wider training squad.