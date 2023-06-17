Select Edition

International

Former Bok and Saracens 10 Hougaard fighting for his life - reports

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is reported to be fighting for his life in South Africa after falling into a coma.

The 40-year-old has been in a coma for six days at a hospital in Pretoria, as reported by Afrikaans outlet Netwerk24.

The cause of his condition is stated as inflammation of the lungs. Hougaard, affectionately known as the ‘Liefling of Loftus,’ had a successful career with the Bulls, playing over 100 games from 2002 to 2008.

He also had stints with Gallagher Premiership sides Leicester Tigers and Saracens.

Having represented the Springboks in eight Test matches, he was part of the 2003 World Cup squad that reached the quarter-finals.

According to the Netwerk24 report, Hougaard felt nauseous after going to sleep on June 9 and was taken to the hospital the following morning. Hougaard’s mother, Riana, expressed her emotional state and declined to comment when contacted by the publication.

Effectively retired from elite rugby since 2012 due to injury, he attempted to crack the NFL in 2020 as a punter at the age of 38.

