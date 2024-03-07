How current Ireland side stack up against O'Driscoll's 'Golden Generation'

Former Ireland scrumhalf Peter Stringer believes the current Ireland team is set to eclipse Ireland’s so-called ‘Golden Generation ‘ team of the mid-noughties.

In 2009 the Golden Generation – which featured the likes of Brian O’Dricoll, Paul O’Connell and Ronan O’Gara became the first Ireland team to claim a Grand Slam since 1951.

Following the 1990s – a decade that is largely best forgotten by Irish rugby – generational talents like O’Connell and O’Driscoll dragged Ireland from wooden spoon contenders to serial title challengers. It was a step-change that ultimately laid the foundations for the current era of Irish rugby professionals, who can now rightly be regarded as one of the sport’s superpowers.

“There’s a real feel-good factor around this Ireland team, which is incredible after the heartbreak of the World Cup,” said Stringer. “People were talking about needing a rebuilding phase while they learned to cope without Johnny Sexton, but they’re still on that upward trajectory.

“When Johnny retired, not only was there the void of the No.10 jersey to be filled, but also the absence of their captain that could prove costly from a game management perspective. Peter O’Mahony has filled those boots heroically. He’s also been fortunate to have other leaders emerge within the squad to assist with decision-making, which has meant that responsibility of captaincy has not detracted from his game, where he is often buried at the bottom of a ruck.

“Jack Crowley has come in and shown a real level of maturity. He’s done the basics well and hasn’t tried to do too much. Yes, he’s got the ability to take the ball to the line and create something through offloads, but getting those fundamentals right is what it takes to be a really good player at international level. There’s been plenty of pressure on him, but he’s managed things well from that key position.

“Ireland have been quite comfortable in the Six Nations so far and have only really had to play in fits and starts, but they’ve still shown glimpses of being able to go up a gear if needed. It’s certainly hard to see either England or Scotland stopping them from becoming the first team to win a second consecutive Grand Slam.”

But how do they stack up to the Golden Generation? Stringer – who won 98 caps for Ireland as one of the central protagonists of the era – thinks that the current crop will be crowned the ‘best Irish team ever’ if they manage to secure a back-to-back Grand Slam.

“I was lucky enough to be part of the first Ireland team to win a Six Nations Grand Slam alongside some of the greats like Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and Ronan O’Gara. It is such a difficult thing to do, particularly in years like this with games away to France and England.

“Ireland are so well drilled, play with a huge amount of confidence and have a real identity. To go back-to-back in the manner they’re doing it – scoring so many tries and racking up bonus points – I think would cement them as the best Irish team ever.”

You can read the full article here.