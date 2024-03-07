'More to come' from Scotland warns Townsend ahead of Italy and Ireland
Gregor Townsend is desperate to see Scotland hit their maximum performance levels over the next two weekends as they bid to secure a first top-two finish in the Six Nations era.
The Scots are second in the championship table – a point ahead of England and three above France – as they prepare for matches away to Italy this Saturday and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland the following week.
Townsend has seen his team defeat Wales and England while going agonisingly close to defeating the French, but he still feels they are yet to hit top gear for any sustained period.
“Happy-ish,” he said, reflecting on the campaign so far. “You’ve obviously got to be delighted for the team to beat England and retain the Calcutta Cup.
“But in terms of performance, we’re a little bit away from what we know we can deliver. The first 45 minutes against Wales is probably still the best we’ve played.
“We had elements of control throughout much of the France game and for the last 60 minutes of the England game. But there’s still a lot more to come from us.
“We’re delighted with how the guys trained yesterday, a real physical session. The non-23 trained really well and really tested us. So the guys are in a good position to deliver their best performances over the next two weeks. That’s all we’re working towards.”
Scotland know that even if they win in Rome on Saturday, it may not be enough to stop Ireland securing the championship against England later in the day. If the Irish slip up at Twickenham, it could pave the way for a last weekend title shootout between Ireland and Scotland in Dublin.
“We can only do what we have to do this weekend which is deliver a winning performance and see where we are after that,” said Townsend.
“We’re the first game so I’m sure we’ll be watching the other game with interest.
“We’re into the last two rounds of the championship still in the mix, although it’s an outside chance for the championship. There’s a lot to play for this weekend and again in Dublin.”
Asked if a second-place finish would represent a good outcome for the Scots, who have never finished higher than third this century, Townsend, said: “I don’t know. Anything to build on what we’ve done in the last few years would be an improvement.
“We’re focused on the performance and we know that at times it’s been better since the World Cup and last year’s Six Nations but still not where we believe this team can be.”
Townsend has made three changes to his team for the match in the Stadio Olimpico.
Regular scrum-half Ben White has been rested following a busy schedule with Toulon, paving the way for Glasgow’s George Horne to make his first start since the 2019 World Cup and the experienced Ali Price – who has played no part in the championship so far – is promoted to the bench.
In-form Saracens back-rower Andy Christie replaces Jamie Ritchie, who drops to the bench, while Bath’s Cam Redpath takes the place of influential Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu, who is out for the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury.
“We feel Ben has played a lot of rugby, he’s only missed one game since October,” said Townsend, explaining the changes at scrum-half.
“Going back and forward to Toulon during this period, something’s got to give in terms of a rest at some point, and we feel this week is the best week for him to recharge.
“And also with the form and experience of the two other scrum-halves in our squad who have been training really well. George has been on the bench and Ali has been excellent during this period so we want to give those two an opportunity.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Mind games. So obvious that it’s not worth wasting the breath to say it. Won’t work; no way England beats Ireland this year.2 Go to comments
I know the whole ‘best in the world’ thing is Borthwick trying to put pressure on Ireland and take pressure off England, but it’s such a weird statement. Is Ireland the best _active_ international team at the moment? Probably. But how do you judge the wider pecking order when the Boks and All Blacks have not played since October last year? Also in terms of quality, this has been one of the worst Six Nations for a while with France, England and Wales all really poor. You can say that Ireland have been the best of a bad bunch (although Scotland might still have a say), but ‘best in the world’ seems very premature. Brilliant motivation for the Boks, mind.2 Go to comments
I agree with him. We don’t know how good Ireland are. In fairness as RWC champs SA should hold the best team mantle until the upcoming matches with pretenders Ireland and New Zealand. I think this weekend will give us a better idea where Ireland are at. Teams have to play this weekend. Ireland could still lose the last two matches. The who’s the best stuff is just click bait nosnense. What is magic for Saffers and Irish fans is the upcoming series. What a great spectacle International rugby is!1 Go to comments
No Freddie Steward, A No. 8 who’s barely 100kg and a complete novice on the wing to face James Lowe. Good luck!! Ireland by 25+…..3 Go to comments
Earl and Freeman would probably get in on current form. Earl as a flanker though not an 8.7 Go to comments
Well, that’s England fired up.7 Go to comments
Ah, the arrogance of Irish rugby raises it’s head again! They must enjoy being the most hated team in world rugby because they continue to talk themselves as being untouchable! They forget that they are way behind England, France and Wales in titles and they quickly forget about being unable to get past the first knockout game of a world cup! A great winner handles that title with dignity and respect for others. An average winner just descends to trash talk and that’s all we get from the Irish.7 Go to comments
They are already miles ahead of them the golden generation eventually got the grand slam in 09 after years of falling short with triple crowns under Eddie O Sullivan. Never beat the all blacks and didn’t go to world cups with a serious shot of winning it. They where a great Irish team and probably the best ever at the time or at least a giant improvement on the 90s era Ireland but the current team are definitely better also it was 1948 not 1951 the only grand slam before them1 Go to comments
TYPICAL SAFFA STYLE .. TRUE COLOR S , EVENTUALLY SHOW .. PLEASE PAY CHILD MAINTENANCE WHILE YOU ARE AT IT ., BONGI BONGI . MATE . THAT IN ITSELF IS ABUSE . JUST LIKE TREATING A FEMALE REFEREE WITH DISDAIN.10 Go to comments
EVERBODY WAIT FOR IT !!! .. SAFFAS ARE GOING TO START FLYING INTO A EMOTIONAL BRAIN F , OVER THIS . LETS READ THE COMMENTS AND SEE IF I AM RIGHT105 Go to comments
No question that Jake Gordon had a very timely top class game in front of the right man. He had a similar standout game against Qld. Reds 2/3 years ago. If the Tahs can back up this win of great note over the mighty Crusaders, then Jake will have every chance to take a great opportunity to be right up there as a match day 23 player. However the way Qld. are playing, despite the loss last weekend, it is Tate McDermott who may have the better platform. I hope to be down at Suncorp this coming weekend, to see the Reds pay the Chiefs, and will thus have a good opportunity to really look at Tate’s game in a better degree of isolation and completeness than is possible form the TV screen. In conclusion, there was an interesting bit of discussion on Cameron Roigard before the game last weekend. The point was made that of the different types of scrum halves, he is relatively big and powerful at 1.83m and 88 kgs, and is the extra backrow type. Conor Murray is in that category too, at 1.88m and 93 kgs. I am surprised Jake Gordon only comes in at 1.83 m and 87 kgs….he looks bigger…..but he would be that extra backrow type as well. Tate is 1.79m, 82 kgs, Nic White 1.75 m, 80 kgs, Lonergan 1.84m , 80 kgs, and Fines-Leleiwasa 1.73m and 81 kgs. All very interesting to discuss, Nick. Thanks for the article.44 Go to comments
'For England to win, they need the crowd in full voice and willing them over the line' Maybe not throwing the ball away 25 times (22 of which were happily collected by the Jocks/South African) would also be helpful…..7 Go to comments
Bye bye Ozzie rugby……2 Go to comments
Billy V has been ineffective as an 8 for a number of years and should have been replaced 5 years ago, at least. I cringe everytime a journalist, coach or ex players says that experience is needed in the team. Most England players for the last 6 years are experienced at LOSING after playing badly. I like Gatland’s aproach of giving the young a chance. Ford is NOT the future.9 Go to comments
For England to win they must score the first try. If Ireland score first and get a 7-10 point lead the game goes out of England's control. They will chase the game, turnover penalties and concede maul tries as well as back line tries. England must start well and must score first.7 Go to comments
Frankly this version of the Crusaders may go from being NZs best team to their worst. The Waratahs will probably be near the bottom with them. The reality is that the Crusaders top match day 23 from last season only has a handful of survivors left, and would probably put 20+ points on this 2024 side. Think this will turn out to be more than just a ‘poor start’ like past seasons.3 Go to comments
Of course he will. Testosterone, growth hormone, some peptides.. 💥 boom 💥 right as rain, JUST like his world cup comeback.1 Go to comments
I remember watching England get destroyed by NZ in the SA World Cup when the late great Jonah Lomu scored 2 tries in the 1st 5 minutes. I think at half time Jack Rowell must have told his team to go out, play some rugby, don't worry about the scoreline and enjoy yourselves in the second half. Because that's what they did and in doing so outplayed the All Blacks with some thoroughly entertaining rugby. Maybe that's England's best game plan. Go out , play the game you love, enjoy yourselves and let the scoreline speak for itself. You got this!7 Go to comments
Irish fans definitely care, after the RWC break, it's part of the rebuild. Honestly the fans of all 6 Nations care to some degree, and this just reads like “why would I care when we've lost it”, not a comment on scheduling. French fans aren't fickle, and will be back. English fans are mostly sound, except those who fall for jingoistic blame-the-foreigners tripe in the right wing press (at least one of them here). I'm loving seeing Scotland doing well, hope to see Wales continue to rebuild with younger players, and you have to respect Italy determinedly getting a little better every year!24 Go to comments
With Savea, Cane, and Lachlan Boschier all in Japan, the lone quality 7 left in Nz is Dalton, and he has been hot and cold since his illness a couple seasons ago. Heaven help us if Razor thinks Christie is the answer at 7. He can tackle, and that’s about it. Maybe the Crusaders can ask Codie Taylor if he’s finished his paid six month holiday and can help out.1 Go to comments