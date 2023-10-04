Codie Taylor on New Zealand's sole focus ahead of 'confident' Uruguay

New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor insists he is not looking past the challenge of Uruguay in their final Rugby World Cup Pool A clash.

The All Blacks have bounced back from their opening-game defeat to France with two dominant wins over Namibia and Italy in the last couple of weeks and will be looking to do the same when they meet Uruguay in Lyon.

New Zealand can qualify for the quarter-finals with a bonus-point victory on Thursday night. Despite their expectations of reaching the next stage, Taylor is adamant they are only focused on one game at a time.

He told a press conference: “I think the great thing about this team and this tournament is that we are focused on each week as it comes and that’s the way it’s been this week. You know, we can’t look past Uruguay.

“We’ve really previewed Uruguay and they’re a really confident team. The way their captain speaks, they have a lot of belief, which is awesome to see.

“We did let ourselves down at times in that (France) game. Since then, we’ve had the two games, we had the bye-week and we really looked at ourselves, what areas we could be better at.”

Uruguay have been much improved in this year’s World Cup. They denied France a bonus-point victory before leading Italy at half-time and claimed their fourth win at a World Cup with victory against Namibia last weekend.

The South American side are all-but out of the competition with inferior points and points difference to their group A rivals, but will be looking to end their tournament on a high on Thursday.