'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

Steve Borthwick has named more squads than I have had hot dinners this summer – but he keeps missing the opportunity to connect with England fans. Selection is obviously one of the most important jobs for an international head coach and he has made some big calls I disagree with, but that is completely subjective and he has earned the right to make them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is also incumbent on an international boss to consider so many of the finer details to get the country behind their team and to develop an environment in which players can thrive. One of the biggest criticisms of the back end of the Eddie Jones era was that England looked like they were playing in a straitjacket and Borthwick needs to loosen up and let his chosen ones express themselves.

Hopefully, we will see some evidence of that in the Summer Nations Series but we are yet to do so in his tenure and it isn’t just on the pitch that we need to see it – the work starts behind the scenes and away from the field of play.

England World Cup kit England World Cup kit

We know Borthwick’s England are going to be drilled to within an inch of their life but we need to see personality too. The public want to be engaged and I feel he is running too tight a ship.

It was a very closed shop with regard to the media during his time at Leicester and it seems similar with England at the moment, but the players should be rugby’s biggest asset and you can’t underestimate how important it is for them to connect with the paying public.

Some of the new replica kits released last week cost £125 for adults and £95 for kids, which will price a lot of people out of the market, and I’m hearing sales of hospitality and travel are down as well. The sport is on its backside financially and it would certainly help the coffers to have an engaged and passionate fan base that has a real affinity with the national team. Instead, I hear from a lot of people who feel disenfranchised and more disconnected from the players who are playing for them than ever before.

Tigers won the Premiership under Borthwick and he did a lot of things right but everything that came out of the club was tightly controlled, went through him and fitted with his narrative rather than players being able to speak freely and openly on different topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, we see the odd photo from England players on social media and a bit of content on England Rugby’s official channels, but we don’t see enough of them in the wider media and that access is something that is sorely needed.

If you compare that to the England cricket team, they may have just lost the Ashes because of rain in Manchester of all things but the fans have really got behind the team as a result of a clear, exciting game plan and individual personalities being allowed to shine through.

A lack of access isn’t a problem that is exclusive to England in rugby but, while the cricketers are doing podcasts and newspaper columns as well as giving lots of time and insight to Sky as a broadcaster, the country’s best rugby players are largely kept hidden away.

It’s probably a long shot to expect the pre-World Cup training camps to produce a radical new Borthball approach that rivals English cricket’s Bazball, but Borthwick has to take the shackles off a bit and that can start with access off the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when we do hear from England players and Borthwick right now, there is always an undercurrent of negativity. They are obviously going to say they are excited and enjoying themselves, but it’s often prefaced with how far behind they were.

You can see it now, that if England get to a quarter-final or semi-final, they will tell us how well they have done given how little time they had to prepare with a new coaching team. There needs to be a shift to a more positive mindset and a belief that they can win the World Cup.

We know they are not going in as favourites or even in the top three or four, but we don’t need to keep hearing what the problems were. Borthwick has had a full Six Nations, plenty of camps and months in charge and should start focusing on the positive work he has done.

England’s cricketers may have lost the Ashes but viewing figures were great. The series captured the imagination of the country, the style of play was thrilling and the players seemed approachable and relatable to supporters.

It would be amazing to think that England’s rugby players will go one better and win the World Cup, but cricket has certainly shown the template for how they should go about their business if they want to get everyone behind them.

The bottom line is Borthwick is a protégé of Jones but if England do what they have done in recent years, they won’t get close to winning the World Cup so he has to take a gamble and rewrite the script.

That does need to include a more ambitious, attacking game plan but it also has to mean getting rid of the arrogance that fans will support the England team no matter what and involve a conscious effort to reconnect with them, which should really be an easier fix.