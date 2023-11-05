Select Edition

International

'Billy Whizz' makes history when selected as England captain - OTD

By PA
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: England's captain Jason Robinson palms off Marco Di Girolamo (L) and avoids David Moonlight of Canada to score his third try in the Investec Challenge rugby union match 13 November 2004, at Twickenham in London. AFP PHOTO/ Martyn HAYHOW (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Robinson became the first black player to captain England in a rugby union Test after being named as skipper on this day in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson captained England to a 70-0 victory over Canada at Twickenham where he scored a hat-trick of tries.

The winger, who made 302 appearances for Wigan, became the first former rugby league player to be named England captain in rugby union.

Robinson, who was deputising for the injured Jonny Wilkinson, said: “There have been many highlights in my rugby career, and being England captain is certainly one of them.

“It is not something I have deliberately sought with England or Sale, but I am enjoying being captain at my club and I am understandably excited at the prospect of being England captain at Twickenham on Saturday.

“I have been blessed with success in my rugby career, and I am grateful for that. But when new challenges such as the captaincy come along, I have no hesitation in accepting.”

England’s then-boss Andy Robinson said: “Jason is an outstanding member of the England team, who has led by example for the three years he has been playing international rugby union.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has an exceptional record, not only in this sport but in rugby league, earning him the respect of the whole squad.”

