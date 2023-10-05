Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Mark Telea will be the next World Cup star | The Breakdown

Israel Dagg in 2011 and Nehe Milner-Skudder in 2015 set the Rugby World Cup alight with their special form and ability to create something out of nothing. If the All Blacks are to win in 2023, they need someone to bring that X-factor.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 15 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push
d
dave 16 minutes ago

Maybe Tom, you should go back and watch the Ellis Park test. Havili most certainly set up Reiko to have a blinder that day.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Bill Sweeney's curious 'cusp of something quite spectacular' claim

By PA
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bill Sweeney is confident he remains the right man to lead the RFU despite the English game being mired in crisis, claiming that “we are on the cusp of something quite spectacular”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four professional clubs have collapsed in just over a year – Wasps, Worcester, London Irish and Jersey Reds – while in January the RFU triggered a grassroots revolt through its handling of the tackle height being lowered at community level.

On the eve of England’s victory over Argentina that opened the Rugby World Cup last month, RFU council members sent a letter to the board raising concerns over the leadership of chief executive Sweeney and chair Tom Ilube.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV
Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Sweeney stated that the “cynical” rebellion had been faced down at last Friday’s council meeting, adding that it was staged by a “small group of people who are no longer in the game or have agendas that are not necessarily in the best interests of the game”.

At the elite level, England have not finished above third place in the Guinness Six Nations since 2020 and they sacked Eddie Jones last December, giving his replacement Steve Borthwick just eight months to prepare for the World Cup.

“It’s probably for others to say if they don’t feel I am the right person to do it,” Sweeney said. “I personally feel I am given my experience, given my background and my balance of business and sport. I feel I am the right person to do that.

“I came into this role for one simple reason and it’s because I’m very passionate about this game. There is probably a large number of my friends and family who would be quite happy if I didn’t do it any longer, but I do believe that we are on the cusp of something quite spectacular here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been a unique moment in time because of the financial challenges, because of the working relationship with Premiership Rugby, our ability to change that relationship around the partnership, to fix the things that have stopped us winning Six Nations on a regular basis.

“The work that we are doing in World Rugby around Nations Cup, the global calendar – that all plays into this as well. I feel that I have the energy, I have got the passion and I have got the desire to see this through.

“Now if somebody else thinks differently about that, that is also equally fine. You don’t wake up every morning enjoying it, but that is the reason why I would like to carry on.”

Sweeney was accused by a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing last November of being “completely asleep on the job” and told that he should consider resigning in response to the financial crisis that led to Wasps and Worcester entering administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twickenham chief has promised structural reform “to fix a number of issues that have been broken for some time”, thereby ending the “boom and bust periods when it is more based on hope”.

Sweeney confirmed that negotiations are proceeding for 25 England players to be placed on ‘hybrid contracts’ that would give Borthwick more control of his most important internationals.

Related

Shambolic no more: Kevin Sinfield explains improved England defence

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield has delivered his verdict on the rapidly improved England rearguard.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Bok fans react to Scotland-Ireland referee appointment Bok fans reacts to Scotland-Ireland referee appointment
Search