Sevens

Axed Fiji star Jerry Tuwai launches scathing attack on Ben Gollings

By Chris Jones
Fiji's Jerry Tuwai looks up after scoring a try during the cup final of the World Rugby Sevens Series match between the US and Fiji at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on January 27, 2019. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Double Olympics gold medalist Jerry Tuwai  has reacted to being told he must prove he is good enough to be part of the current Fiji Sevens squad by launching a scathing attack on Ben Gollings, the head coach saying the job is more than the former England star “can handle.”

Tuwai took to social media to vent his feelings after Gollings set out the criteria for the playmaker’s return and this will increase the pressure on the head coach. Tuwai wrote on Facebook; “He (Gollings) is a good man and great human being but the task that is given to him is more than he can handle.

“The excuse they said for me to prove myself in the local tournaments. Nearly a decade of international tournaments and awards and trophies and championships is not enough?

Joe Simmonds on potential England selection
Joe Simmonds on potential England selection

“I have played under great leaders and I had the honour in leading our warriors into battle. I don’t like doing a lot of talking but I have to defend my honour. I am still happy, I am still cheering. I still have Fiji in my heart. Go Fiji Go. The thing I am trying to say is that I am out of the programme because something I did that will benefit the team.”

Gollings, who took over from Gareth Baber, has said that Tuwai needs to fight his way back into the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team if he wants to represent the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tuwai last competed at the London 7s in May last year and was left out of the Fiji sevens squad for the opening rounds of the 2023-2024 HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai and Cape Town last month.

Fiji Rugby Union interim Trustees chairman Peter Mazey had said that Tuwai was helping out with the Fijiana women’s 7s team and the veteran halfback had also been actively involved with his boxing promotions.

“Tuwai is a world-class player but as of right now, he isn’t part of the team in any way,” Gollings said. “However, he is a world-class player and the selection is always open for him. All he must do is prove that he still has what it takes to compete at international level again.

“If he competes at any local tournament this year, we will surely be out watching to see if he still can compete.”

Quade Cooper return marred after just 11 minutes

A yellow card and a 27-point hammering have marked an inglorious start for World Cup outcast Quade Cooper as he began his quest to earn a Wallabies recall.

