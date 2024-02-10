Farrell backs Doris to learn from errors of Leinster captaincy debut
Andy Farrell hopes Ireland can fire up a sold-out Dublin crowd and prevent a zombie-like atmosphere during their homecoming against Italy.
The reigning Guinness Six Nations champions are poised to play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time since an agonising World Cup quarter-final exit to New Zealand in October.
Tens of thousands of travelling fans celebrated each of Ireland’s pool-stage wins in France with rousing renditions of the team’s tournament anthem – Zombie by the Cranberries.
Head coach Farrell wants to continue the special connection with supporters on Sunday afternoon when his side take on opposition narrowly beaten by England on the opening weekend of the championship.
“Well I hope they’re not patient in just being quiet and waiting to get going,” he said of the fans.
“I hope we can excite them in our intent and the way that we can go and play the game.
“Everyone who watched Italy’s game last week knows that they’re going to be a threat and I think our fans will certainly get behind our side.
“The first time (at home) since the World Cup warm-up games and it is something that the players have talked about and are excited about.”
Ireland launched their title defence with a statement 38-17 success over pre-tournament favourites France in Marseille.
Italy, who were defeated 27-24 by Steve Borthwick’s side in Rome the following day, have lost each of their previous 12 Six Nations fixtures on Irish soil.
Farrell has made six personnel changes to his starting XV and selected Caelan Doris as captain for the first time but dismissed any notion of over-confidence.
“You know me, I’m not disrespectful to anyone,” said the Englishman.
“It’s not the way that I am but, honestly, it is about us.
“It’s about us improving on last week and the expectation that we’ve got within our own four walls, of an understanding of how we kick on in all parts of our game.
“It’s genuine, it’s there, it’s obvious to see for us the levels that we need to get to, not just on the field but off the field as well.
“The players are very honest and it’d be wrong for us to waste a week and not progress.”
Back-rower Doris leads his country from openside flanker having only captained Leinster for the first time in a 22-21 United Rugby Championship loss to Ulster on New Year’s Day.
The 25-year-old revealed he “annoyed” referee Frank Murphy that day by questioning decisions which turned out to be correct, an experience he and Farrell have discussed.
“We obviously speak about it,” said Farrell.
“Caelan is a humble type of guy and would always be his biggest critic, that’s what you would expect of someone who wants to learn and get better.
“I know that I made many a call and I probably wasn’t as humble as that on my first outing as a captain when I was playing.
“I’ve no doubt he would have learnt from that massively. He’s a thinker.”
Comments on RugbyPass
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!18 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.18 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t4 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC23 knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the Final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWC Finals. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time through a commercial lens to be marketed as entertainment. For the NFL, pro over 100 years, for the NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product based on marketing & profit is systemically embedded. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Now in its 28th year In the pro era, Rugby still seems to be uncertain as to what its product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more “ball in play” time. And then reference the NFL which is actually the opposite. A 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the “ball in play” for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% with data analysis based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact team sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk making Rugby something that it is not. Let’s not forget that Rugby's unique selling point is its multi phase physicality on both sides of the ball. It’s ingrained. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. Hence, as it seems that pick and goes aren’t picking & going anywhere anytime soon, for Owens this law needs to be dropkicked itself. We need to accept that Rugby is what it is & that a rolling maul try is as “attacking” as a full field counterattack try. The IREvNZL & FRAvRSA QFs at RWC23 are full of physicality & attacking intent. There’s no need to debate that we need an attacking mindset. We just all need to get on with it.19 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.18 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.18 Go to comments
Brilliant article, said what needed to be said and it will obviously get push back from certain fans. The rugby world cup is the crescendo of this sport and anyone who dismisses that is simply deluding themselves.18 Go to comments
4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.18 Go to comments
When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him1 Go to comments
Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?18 Go to comments
Excellent…!1 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.4 Go to comments
After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.18 Go to comments
Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!1 Go to comments
That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.1 Go to comments
I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…1 Go to comments