8:04pm, 16 March 2021

All Blacks legend Andrew Mehrtens doesn’t believe that New Zealand rugby sides would easily beat their Australian counterparts, ahead of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition which is set to begin in May.

Writing a thought-provoking column for The Sydney Morning Herald last Saturday, the former New Zealand flyhalf made a strong argument.

The Crusaders have been the form team of South Hemisphere rugby for years now, having won four titles in a row including Super Rugby Aotearoa last year. Undefeated so far in 2021 as well, there is no reason why they can’t go ahead and win it again this year.

But the defending Super Rugby AU champions, the Brumbies, might have just begun a dynasty of their own, with some clinical and emphatic performances over the past two years setting up a mouth-watering clash between the two sides, currently scheduled for May 15th.

Mehrtens highlighted this potential clash towards the beginning of his piece, before shifting his focus to other sides. The now rugby pundit for Stan Sport and Channel Nine in Australia, said that should the reigning champions face five times, “the Crusaders wouldn’t be victorious in all five.”

“If a New Zealand team stepped onto the field against any Australian outfit, that doesn’t automatically mean they’d come up trumps,” Mehrtens wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The way the Brumbies put them [the Waratahs in round two] to the sword showed that, on their day, they can match anyone in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

“I don’t subscribe to the theory that every game at the moment would be a futile exercise and lead to another drubbing at the hands of the Kiwis.”

Mehrtens also stated that “all of the Australian sides would push” the Chiefs if they were to face.

He did, however, highlight a potential difference between the two competitions which could be holding the teams from Down Under back. Mehrtens said that the Australian sides “should take note” when it comes to passing accuracy, and how that’s served New Zealand rugby well over the past decade.

“Australian teams currently throw too many passes that just go to players’ shoulders.

“When a team creates an opportunity – when chances are usually limited – I don’t think we capitalise enough on them in Australia.”

At the time of writing, the Trans-Tasman competition will see the Crusaders play host to the Brumbies in round one. It’ll no doubt be one of the most highly anticipated Super Rugby matches in recent history, with the two sides not having faced since April, 2019.