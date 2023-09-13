All Blacks make nine changes to the starting XV to take on Namibia

The All Blacks have made nine changes to the starting side to face Namibia after their opening match 27-13 loss to France in Paris.

Headlining the changes is halfback Cam Roigard who has been handed the first start of his career. He will partner Damian McKenzie at No 10, who will make his first appearance since facing the Wallabies in Dunedin in early August.

Last week’s starting halves pair Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga have moved to the bench to provide late game impact.

In the midfield Anton Lienert-Brown moves out one into the No 13 jersey while David Havili has been named to start his first Test of the year at second five-eighth.

Last week’s centre Rieko Ioane has been named in the No 23 jersey as the utility back cover.

Beauden Barrett retains his place at fullback but will be joined by two new wingers, Leicester Fainga’anuku has been named on the left while Caleb Clarke has been named on the right.

Last week’s starting pair Mark Telea and Will Jordan have been rested.

Up front the pack has been boosted by the return of Brodie Retallick to the starting side, who has been named to partner Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Whitelock is set to draw level with Richie McCaw’s record of 148 caps for New Zealand.

Retallick was a late addition to the bench against France and managed 12 minutes of action late in the second half.

In the front row Ethan de Groot and Codie Taylor have been replaced by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Samisoni Taukei’aho, while Nepo Laulala has retained his place at tighthead.

De Groot moves to the bench while Dane Coles comes onto the bench. Fletcher Newell retains his place in the reserves as prop cover.

Last week the team lost captain Sam Cane to injury the day beforehand, forcing a late change that was widely questioned in the aftermath, with young Tupou Vaa’i getting the start at blindside over Luke Jacobson.

This week Jacobson has been named to start at No 6 alongside Dalton Papalii and Ardie Savea in the loose forwards. Vaa’i moves to the bench along with Scott Barrett.

Tasman loose forward Ethan Blackadder, who was called into the squad this week in place of Emoni Narawa, has not been named in the gameday 23.

They will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Namibia in Toulouse on Friday night local time, with another 9pm CET kick-off scheduled.