'We got a bit of a touch-up': All Blacks looking to fix scrummaging woes against Namibia

By Ben Smith
Antoine Dupont of France is tackled by Aaron Smith of New Zealand directly from the scrum during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Pool A match between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on September 08, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The All Blacks aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel for the set-piece that got “touched up” in the 27-13 loss to France in the opening game of Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand had all the momentum in the first half but couldn’t capitalise on the territorial dominance they enjoyed, while France held on managed to get back into the game via the scrum.

The All Blacks were penalised frequently on Ethan de Groot’s side as the pressure came from monster tighthead Uni Atonio. The host nation kicked three penalties to take the half-time lead despite having far less possession and territory.

All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek said the side isn’t pushing the panic button as they look to rectify the issues against Namibia.

“We’ve certainly put the microscope on a few things but certainly not reinventing the wheel and pushing the panic buttons,” he said.

“There is still a great energy amongst the group. There’s a willingness to getting us up to there to where we need to be.

“Scrummaging now with the power that we have and the timing, I suppose you could compare it to a goal kicker; if he (a front-rower) is a centimetre or an inch off that could be three or four by the time he engages and that could be the difference at international level and particularly at World Cups when the referees and the game want it to be as much game time as possible.”

The mood in camp remains positive after reflecting on the France loss where there were “a few things” they didn’t get right in the preparation.

Feek was adament that it would only take a couple of adjustments to produce a performance similar to their defeat of South Africa during the Rugby Championship.

“There’s always a confidence when you look around at the talent we have,” he said.

“Just a couple of things need to click and get our game going, like we did at Mount Smart [when they beat South Africa 35-20 in early July] where we just hit the ball and we go, play our game.

“Going into the French, I always look back at preparation, and maybe there was a few things we didn’t quite nail off. So, really we are trying to get that the best we can.”

Experienced hooker Dane Coles said the pack is looking to fix the scrummaging issues that cost the side in Paris.

“A real solid result would be nice. But you’ve got to bring it back. As a forward, the set-piece stuff is always massive for us.

“We got a bit of a touch-up against France, so I think the scrum is very important.

“I think success is having a solid scrum, if we can improve that against Namibia that would be awesome.

“As a forward you take pride on your set-piece and that’s a thing we’ve got to improve on.”

