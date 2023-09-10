Dupont rested as France ring the changes for Uruguay

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made wholesale changes to his squad to face Uruguay on Thursday following their win over the All Blacks in the opening round of the World Cup.

Changes were expected with only a six day turnaround after facing one of the fellow tournament favourites. With Uruguay ranked 17th in the world rankings, they pose less of a threat than New Zealand, which provides Galthie the perfect opportunity to rest some of his players.

Captain Antoine Dupont headlines the names to drop out of the squad, as the scrum-half is replaced by Maxime Lucu. No.8 Anthony Jelonch takes over the captaincy, making his first appearance since an ACL injury in the Six Nations.

France XV

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Cameron Woki

5. Romain Taofifenua

6. Paul Boudehent

7. Sekou Macalou

8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Reda Wardi

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Bastien Chalureau

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Francois Cros

22. Baptiste Couilloud

23. Thomas Ramos