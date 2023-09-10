Select Edition

Dupont rested as France ring the changes for Uruguay

By Josh Raisey
Antoine Dupont/ PA

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made wholesale changes to his squad to face Uruguay on Thursday following their win over the All Blacks in the opening round of the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes were expected with only a six day turnaround after facing one of the fellow tournament favourites. With Uruguay ranked 17th in the world rankings, they pose less of a threat than New Zealand, which provides Galthie the perfect opportunity to rest some of his players.

Captain Antoine Dupont headlines the names to drop out of the squad, as the scrum-half is replaced by Maxime Lucu. No.8 Anthony Jelonch takes over the captaincy, making his first appearance since an ACL injury in the Six Nations.

France XV
15. Melvyn Jaminet
14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Gabin Villiere
10. Antoine Hastoy
9. Maxime Lucu
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Pierre Bourgarit
3. Dorian Aldegheri
4. Cameron Woki
5. Romain Taofifenua
6. Paul Boudehent
7. Sekou Macalou
8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Reda Wardi
18. Sipili Falatea
19. Bastien Chalureau
20. Thibaud Flament
21. Francois Cros
22. Baptiste Couilloud
23. Thomas Ramos

