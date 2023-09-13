Julian Savea signs with Moana Pasifika

The speculation has been confirmed, former All Black and Hurricanes legend Julian Savea has signed with Moana Pasifika for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The man who fans call “Bus” due to his imposing running game announced he was leaving his hometown Wellington Super Rugby Club two weeks ago, after contract discussions failed to reach the desired outcome.

Moana Pasifika’s name was the first thrown out by fans when Savea announced he would be signing with another team in the league.

Savea will represent his Samoan heritage, the villages of Siumu, Luatuanu’u, and Falesiu Uta, and suit up in what was looking to be an under-strength Moana backline after the departure of the damaging Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai.

While the schedule has been announced, Moana Pasifika are yet to reveal the full details of their draw as more home games in the islands are being discussed.

54 Tests of international experience and one of the most prolific try-scoring records at both Super Rugby and international level will be a huge asset to the Moana team who are eager to improve on their last-place finish in 2023.

“Savea’s pace, strength and ability to finish out wide will be a tremendous asset for Moana Pasifika on the field, but his impact off the field will also prove beneficial,” the franchise said in a statement.

“With one of the most recognisable names in rugby, his injection into the Moana Pasifika community space will be inspirational to Pasifika rugby hopefuls in New Zealand and across the Pacific.”

It will be in round 13 where the Hurricanes hero will come up against his former side for the first time. The match will be played in Wellington.

It was reported that incoming coach Clarke Laidlaw prioritised young talent like Kini Naholo, Joshua Moorsby, Dan Sinkinson and Salesi Rayasi in the outside back stocks.