1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

2 hours ago

I had the game down as a potential potato skin for Ireland. Smart to play it like they did. They also wouldn't want to go into the SA clash with Samoa being there most recent real clash. Scotland are really the ones in the position Ireland were last WC, they will need to careful how they prepare for Tonga now. As will Ireland, putting in place a few more talks to keep momentum going into the SA game. A let up will need to happen in the following 2 weeks though, I wonder when their bye, and who their last pool game, is. That could complicate things. It will be hard enough playing 3 weeks of knockout rugby, they don't want to make it 6 or 7 for their players. That is the interest such a tough pool brings though.

Rugby World Cup

'Arguably the greatest coach' back in All Blacks camp after Wallaby excursion

By AAP
Steve Hansen and Ian Foster arrive at All Blacks training. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Declining Eddie Jones’s jovial offer of a gold jersey, Steve Hansen is back in black – and the Kiwi camp couldn’t be happier.

New Zealanders were outraged when the World Cup-winning coach joined Jones’s Wallabies prior to the tournament in France with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joking they may have to cancel his citizenship.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles sounded hurt, declaring he was “gob-smacked” when told Hansen had been helping out their arch-rivals.

Jones said he and Hansen were great mates and he’d asked him to give a fresh perspective on the Wallabies, who were winless through five games in 2023 before their opening pool game victory over Georgia.

But 64-year-old Hansen, who steered New Zealand to glory in the 2015 tournament, has shared the love around, joining the All Blacks at their Lyon base.

'The All Blacks didn't want to admit to ourselves that we were chokers at the World Cup'

In a deeply insightful and reflective interview, legendary All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen discussed what it took to break that drought.

Read Now

New Zealand scrum coach Jason Ryan said Hansen was running his eye over the set-up following their bitter loss to France in Paris in their first taste of the World Cup.

“He’s here until Wednesday and it’s been good,” Ryan said.

“He’s arguably the greatest coach we’ve ever had so it’s really special to have him in here, really special.”

Both with ties to Canterbury rugby in New Zealand, Ryan said that Hansen had long been a big influence on him.

“On a personal level he’s been unbelievable for me right through my Super Rugby career and right into the All Blacks,” he said.

“He’s someone I stay in contact with all the time and to have him in here, he’s got a beautiful eye on him and drops a few good one-liners in.

“But he also helps the coaches and wants the All Blacks to be better first and foremost.”

