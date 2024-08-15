World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Following the record-breaking success of rugby sevens at the Paris Olympic Games, World Rugby is hoping to “inspire more fans and participants” around the world during the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday the details for five destinations on the upcoming HSBC SVNS Series season. Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and Hong Kong will host events, with more tournament details to be announced shortly.

As is tradition on rugby sevens’ premier international circuit, the season will kick off at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on November 30 to December 1. The world’s best sevens teams will then head to DHL Stadium in Cape Town for another tournament on December 7 and 8.

On the back of Perth’s incredible debut event on the Series earlier this year, the best party in town is heading back Down Under from January 24 to 26. This year’s leg was held over the Australia Day long weekend and it proved to be an overwhelming success.

The fourth round of the SVNS Series campaign will be held in Vancouver on February 21 to 23. This year’s tournament at BC Place Stadium was another hit, with the passionate crowd going absolutely berserk when Canada upset Australia in the women’s third-place playoff.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the SVNS Series without a stop in Hong Kong China. The prestigious, fan favourite Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will return in 2025 from March 28 to 30.

More details about the SVNS Series season will be confirmed shortly, including information about the Grand Final. The Grand Final concept was introduced into the world of rugby sevens for the first time last season and it proved to be a thrilling conclusion to a great campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12 best men’s and women’s teams will travel to these five destinations. Men’s and women’s sides will receive equal participation fees which is also great to see. Kenya and Uruguay men will compete on the Series after being prompted from the second-division Challenger Series, and China women also secured promotion with a win in the playoffs in Madrid.

“Following the spectacular, record-breaking success of rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics we are delighted to announce five rounds of the highly anticipated HSBC SVNS 2025 today,” World Rugby Sevens General Manager, Sam Pinder, said in a statement.

“We are announcing the first destinations now to allow fans to mark their calendars and get prepared to see the stars of the Olympics shine again in some of the world’s most iconic stadiums and destinations, with the dates for the remaining exciting destinations to be confirmed soon.

“The inaugural year of HSBC SVNS, with the introduction of a Grand Final, was undoubtedly the most high quality and hotly contested Series in history with more excitement, jeopardy and entertainment than ever before and fans can expect more thrills in HSBC SVNS 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our deep thanks and gratitude to our title partner HSBC for their continued unwavering support and to our host partners as we prepare for sevens to kick on from the incredible success of the Paris Olympics and attract and inspire more fans and participants around the globe.”

The 12 men’s teams are: Argentina, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, France, Fiji, South Africa, Great Britain, USA, Spain, Uruguay and Kenya. France are the defending overall champions after beating Argentina in a thrilling final at Civitas Metropolitano in June.

As for the 12 women’s sides: New Zealand, Australia, France, USA, Canada, Fiji, Ireland, Great Britain, Japan, Brazil, Spain and China. Australia are the reigning champions while New Zealand recently took out Olympic gold at the Paris Games last month.

Rugby sevens is thriving off the back of a record-breaking week at the Paris Olympics. More than 530,000 fans filled the stands at Stade de France and tens of millions watched on around the globe, including 11.6 million in France for the men’s final.

Fans around the world can watch HSBC SVNS live on RugbyPass TV or via their domestic broadcaster. Sign up for RugbyPass TV HERE.

HSBC SVNS Perth tickets are now on pre-sale and will go on general sale on August 27. Find out more information on www.svns.com.