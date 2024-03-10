Why England's Jamie George was 'in awe of the boys on the field'
No one could begrudge Jamie George his light-hearted post-game moment on Saturday night at Twickenham, quipping tongue in cheek that England’s last-gasp 23-22 victory over Ireland was “never in doubt”.
It’s been a crippling few weeks for the new English skipper. His mother Jane, a massive rugby fan, tragically passed away in mid-February, bereavement followed by a very different kind of grief.
Losing a match can never be compared to losing a treasured family member, but the fallout from the English defeat away to Scotland was damaging.
Fair play to George, though. Despite the goings on in his life away from rugby, he insisted there would be a positive response when England hosted Ireland.
Few if any believed him. The script was for Ireland to continue their recent dominance in the fixture and take the fourth step towards winning unprecedented back-to-back Guinness Six Nations Grand Slams.
But here’s the age-old rub about the championship – when you least expect it, firework-type results can materialise. Saturday was just such a day.
Italy ambushed Scotland, the comfortable 30-21 victors over England, and then the English added to the reverie, producing a rollicking team performance that joyously culminated in Marcus Smith delivering the winning drop goal with time up.
George was uncomfortable on the sidelines by that stage. He soldiered for numerous 80-minute duties at the recent World Cup but he was a 68th-minute casualty at Murrayfield and was gone from the fray even earlier at Twickenham, Steve Borthwick whipping off his entire front row 14 minutes into the second half with England 13-17 down on the scoreboard.
“I don’t like watching but I was in awe of the boys on the field,” enthused George in the aftermath. “The composure they showed but also going out there to attack the game and win the game.
“We didn’t panic at any stage and I have to admit it was a bit emotional at the end because of everything that’s gone on. I was just so proud of the players on the field for the way they applied themselves. It was never in doubt.”
Cue a chuckle. “I’m so proud,” he admitted earlier. “It’s one of the most emotionally proud days in my career for sure. The reason for that is there were a lot of doubters after that Scotland performance and probably rightly so, but at the same time internally we didn’t listen to the noise outside of what we knew was important.
“For us to go out and do that to a team like Ireland who for me are the best team in the world at the minute, that was a really, really special day. We spoke a lot about making Twickenham a really tough place to come and play and I thought we did that.”
The easy response for England after their leaky defence/gigantic handling error debacle at Murrayfield would have been to bin their 2024 plan, to stop blitz-defencing under Felix Jones and to stop putting the ball through the hands. Instead, they doubled down on their intentions and it bore the sweetest reward.
England boss Steve Borthwick on his team's injury toll coming out of their dramatic Six Nations win over Ireland. #ENGvIRE #EnglandRugby #GuinnessM6N #rugby pic.twitter.com/f1ZyEbEJFx
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 10, 2024
“We have tried to move the ball, we have played with good intensity. That is what we have been trying to do, that is what we endeavour to do, that is the sort of team we want to be.
“The way we went out there and dared to keep trusting in the plan, executing the plan, and when you have got special players like Marcus Smith and Manny Feyi-Waboso and all those other guys, special thing will happen. It was a really pleasing result to get.
“Whenever you play for the England rugby team and don’t win, you cop flak. That is just the way it is at this level. What I was most pleased about was the way that we got together, made sure that we were very clear about how we needed to move forward and you saw a lot of the steps today.
“There is still a lot to come. It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means but there was probably a lot of criticism around our attack and to go up against Ireland and score three tries, not many teams do that. We were very clear about how Ireland are a fantastic team, they make a mess of the breakdown but also their set-piece is very, very strong.
“You have seen that in their performances, not just this Six Nations but the World Cup and previous to that. So we had a great plan, our lineout gurus had a great plan around what we wanted to go and get after. I thought we scrummed well.
“But whenever you play against Ireland there is an increased focus around being really tight and assured at the breakdown. I thought we were that.
“The way that George Martin came into the team having not played a huge amount of rugby over the last few weeks, belted people, he led the way in that respect. He is a man of few words but when he goes out and performs like that he is a real leader.”
England’s round four victory has taken the title race to the final day. The trophy remains in Ireland’s grasp – they are four points ahead on the table and their finale with Scotland is scheduled to kick off three and a quarter hours before the English get started versus France in Lyon, so the championship will potentially be decided when George and co begin their pre-game warm-up.
Still, beating the French away is a worthy scalp and the belief exists that a heist can be achieved now that England have suddenly become a Six Nations team to be reckoned with again by unexpectedly upsetting Ireland.
“I really hope so. It can really bring the team together. We have had a huge amount of belief in what we are doing and how we are trying to play the game. That almost gives us even more confidence to go out and do that. We weren’t perfect but we will look to be better again going against France.”
Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.5 Go to comments
Lets not get carried away here. The big difference has been Borthwick is now allowing the players to play to their potential and not in his up and under mantra . Its great to see and we will all trust the same policy of attack continues v France. With Marcus at 10 of course. 7 missed point by Ford could have been a loss .20 Go to comments
Everyone dropped balls in the conditions. Dominic Gardiner, had a great game. Giving his all.David Havili should be moved to 10 until Fergus Burke returns next month. Bring back Ryan Crotty and Dallas McLeod. Please.Saying Havili should be gone is ridiculous. David, Dominic were 2 of our best.12 Go to comments
That's great observation. The other absurd ruling is the double punishment of penalty try. In itself it punishment enough but adding a yellow card is just too much. This is a sport3 Go to comments
If everything was so well set up, change the captain!1 Go to comments
I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.12 Go to comments
England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.20 Go to comments
Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂20 Go to comments
Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.5 Go to comments
THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .12 Go to comments
We'll see in July20 Go to comments
British media saying Irish team best in world now British media distancing themselves from and pouring ridicule on their own pronouncements20 Go to comments
AAAAAAAAAND WAIT FOR IT ,, SAFFAS LOSE THEIR S OVER THIS AGAIN .20 Go to comments
Surely the best team in the world are world cup winners which Ireland did not do .Well done England well deserved victory20 Go to comments
Best team in the world?? Do me a favour!! Surely a team must be capable and proven of winning more than once against a far superior team. Looking don’t get me wrong a great performance by England and it’s kept this competition very competitive but best team in the world….not by a long shot! Also Englands line out lading to the drop kick … was that a double pump throw in????20 Go to comments
🤣No one of consequence is saying it.20 Go to comments
This is a manager trying to get in an opposition teams head before a match. To try and twist the knife into a wound. I prefer managers to show a little honour and leave the mind games for the players during the 90 minutes of play. There was two fantastic matches yesterday with none of that. I think it’s still only Gatland and Rassie now. Foster is gone.1 Go to comments
Doesn't being the best team in the world have a criteria of consistency?20 Go to comments
Have to agree about heinz. He stood and watched turnovers develop in front of him multiple times instead of putting his shoulder in and protecting the ball itself, and the one thing he does have is experience, he should be able to see those situations developing and cut them off early12 Go to comments
A pretty fair summary,but when I watched the game,I was amazed at a couple of decisions,1 at about the 60 minute mark & the 2nd at about 70 minutes,when after being awarded penalties that were kickable ,on each occasion they kicked to the corner,& of course came up empty.I was amazed that at 17 10 & a hot day with a misfiring line-out & an inexperienced team,why not take the points.I.am also astounded that Willie Heinz is even in the Squad.At one stage after dropping the ball I noticed he appeared to be looking downwards,to re tie a lace?No I think he was looking for his Gold Card12 Go to comments