All Black scrumhalf TJ Perenara and Springbok flyer Makazole Mapimpi have combined to pull off a miraculous game-winning try in the latest round of the Japan Top League for the Red Hurricanes.

With scores looked 17-all and the Ricoh Black Rams in possession attacking on the edge of the Red Hurricanes’ 22, a forced ruck turnover gave the instinctive pair the chance to pull off a special play.

Perenara settled his team down by slowing down the ruck after securing possession. Surveying the field, Perenara is seen scoping out the blind side before playing one phase to the middle.

Once ready, the All Black switched play back to the blind with a bullet cutout pass to the edge skipping two of his teammates to find Mapimpi free down the sideline.

Backing up on the inside, Perenara received the final pass before a mad dash to the corner. He scampered 50-metres before a sublime aerial finish in the corner in the tackle of Isaac Lucas stole the match for the Red Hurricanes.

The finish was eerily similar to Perenara’s wonder try against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The All Black is no stranger to scoring tries, having racked up 55 tries in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, the most by a halfback in Super Rugby history and 9th most all-time in the competition.

His signature support line once again paid dividends as the Red Hurricanes moved to three wins from three in the Top League, their best ever start to the competition.

The club is equal top with powerhouse clubs Panasonic Wild Knights and Kobe Steelers in the White Conference.

Perenara’s game-winner was met with admiration online, with Brave Blossoms flanker Hendrik Tui praising the efforts of the scrumhalf.

“Love seeing foreign players come to Japan and make a difference in teams, especially teams that are historically been at the bottom end of the table,” he wrote.

“Much respect to TJ Perenara, it’s unreal to witness.”

