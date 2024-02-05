'Wales should have been ahead in the first half': Hope for Gatland
It may seem counter-intuitive to take positives from a half that was lost by 20 points to zero, but stats appear to be on the side of Wales following their showing against Scotland on Saturday.
Scotland surged to a 20-0 lead against Warren Gatland’s side at half-time in the Guinness Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium, leaving many scrambling to scroll through the history books at the break to look up various record defeats.
The scoreboard was very clearly not on Wales’ side after 40 minutes, but curiously there was one stat that was- and one that will give Gatland plenty of hope moving forward.
On BBC’s Scrum V on Sunday, Sean Holley revealed that Wales had actually accumulated more Expected Points in that first half, with 17.9 points to Scotland’s 14.4.
“Wales should have been ahead in the first half and, ultimately, should have won the game,” he said, which is a statement that has not necessarily been well-received online.
🏴 “Wales should have been ahead in the first half and, ultimately, should have won the game.”@_SeanHolley walks us through expected points… 📈
📺 Tune in LIVE on BBC Two#BBCRugby #SixNations pic.twitter.com/bBPSiS9mOd
— BBC ScrumV (@BBCScrumV) February 4, 2024
The positive for Gatland is that, despite a very lopsided scoreline at the break, it was a case of Wales underachieving whilst Scotland overachieved. Holley said that XP takes into account “entries into the 22, possession, territory, carries, line breaks,” showing the chances were there for Wales, they just did not capitalise on them. That is a promising position that most teams would not usually find themselves in after shipping a point every two minutes.
What is even more bizarre is that Wales’ XP in the second half was lower than the first, down to 14.7, suggesting they hugely overachieved in that second 40. Meanwhile, Scotland performed as expected after the break, scoring seven points with an XP of 7.4, doing enough to hold on.
In total, that suggests Wales should have actually won the match, or at least had the opportunities to win the match. Of course, being wasteful is not a desirable trait, but it could be worse.
Scotland’s win will go down as one of the strangest wins in recent Six Nations history, but these stats are perhaps even stranger.
Comments on RugbyPass
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.2 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson2 Go to comments
Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!2 Go to comments
wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊2 Go to comments
I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.4 Go to comments
Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up1 Go to comments
Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.4 Go to comments
Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!1 Go to comments
Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.4 Go to comments
Seeeeeeya then1 Go to comments
Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.13 Go to comments
Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.1 Go to comments
Could the headline not be any more bitter from the self proclaimed moral authority of Rugby? This rubbish article is the worst load of crap, after a great few days of having the Crusaders in Cork and a great evening of rugby and enjoyment.45 Go to comments
Dickson 34, Curry 35 & Mikkelson 37, need to relish their way into retirement NOW so that the AB7s can have a greater chance of relishing wins at Madrid & Paris. They have old legs, are predictable, are off the fast sustained pace demanded in 7s, & are blocking faster, younger, stronger, fitter, more dynamic players, from spots. Their rate of onfield recovery also lags & they are easily run down should a break ensue.. In sum, they drag the team down to their labourious level on attack & force others to work harder on D. Revealingly, Sylan Collier 32 & Sione Molia 31 led the AB7s splendidly in winning the 2023 Series Championship last season, in the absence of Dickson, Curry & Mikkelson. Enough said.1 Go to comments
Cannot believe Alfie Barbeary is not in this squad.1 Go to comments
Although an England supporter with a Welsh mother I had to watch rugby in the 5 Nations during the 1960s through gritted teeth. However I was never blinded to the skills and demeanour of Barry John and JPR, truly great players and individuals off the field as well.1 Go to comments
Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.1 Go to comments
Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.1 Go to comments
I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…1 Go to comments
Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.2 Go to comments