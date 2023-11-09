Select Edition

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 16 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

The four players Ben Youngs expects to battle for the England No9 shirt

By Josh Raisey
Ben Youngs of England applauds the fans as he is substituted off in his last match for England during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Bronze Final match between Argentina and England at Stade de France on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

After a record 127 matches for England, and a further two for the British & Irish Lions, Ben Youngs bowed out of Test rugby at the end of the World Cup in the bronze medal final against Argentina.

The Leicester Tigers No9 started in the victory over the Pumas at the Stade de France to bring to an end his 13-year international career. Having been a staple of England squads during that period, his retirement will usher in a scramble to see who his successor will be.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has used Youngs sparingly since taking over the team last year, so the 34-year-old has seen the next generation of scrum-halves emerge in front of his eyes. As a guest on The Rugby Pod this week, Youngs listed the four players that he thinks will all compete for the white No9 jersey over the next World Cup cycle.

Video Spacer

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year
Video Spacer
Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

“In my opinion,” he said. “The next group that I think will contest for that No9 and No21 shirt will be Mitch [Alex Mitchell], JvP [Jack van Poorvliet], it’s going to be Raffi Quirke if he can just stay fit and get a run of games. I still think Harry Randall has a lot to give, he can be a real impactful player in terms of his busy-ness, the way he plays the game, speed of ball and everything like that.

“So I think those four really, and no doubt now to the next World Cup in four years there will be someone that will come through. There will be [someone] from another club as well. So right now, I look at those four and think they’ve got some really good talent there that will battle it out.”

Despite not originally being selected in England’s World Cup squad, Northampton Saints’ Mitchell finished the tournament as the first choice scrumhalf with another veteran Danny Care serving as his back-up. Mitchell took the place of Youngs’ Leicester teammate van Poortvliet, who sustained an ankle injury in the World Cup warm-ups.

Quirke and Randall have not been part of the Test scene for over a year now, with the 22-year-old Sale Sharks No9 Quirke earning the last of his two caps in autumn of 2021, while Bristol Bears’ Harry Randall earned the last of his six caps in the 2022 Six Nations.

