The 10 established All Blacks out through injury

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Goodhue the latest All Black to head to Europe

2

Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances

3

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call

4

Arundell's shock move to France a 'done deal' - report

5

O'Gara's La Rochelle thwarted by Ntamack moment of magic

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Why 'quitting was never an option' for injury-ravaged RG Snyman

How RG Snyman recovered from two heinous knee injuries to win an improbable URC title and a place in the Springbok squad

RugbyPass+ Home

The Rugby Championship News

Is New Zealand finally ready to commit their future to Japan?

Ex-All Black wants 140kg powerhouse prop unleashed on the Pumas and Springboks

Nienaber drops heavy selection hints ahead of Rugby Championship

The All Blacks are priority number one for the Boks

More The Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 45 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
The Rugby Championship

The 10 established All Blacks out through injury

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has announced a 36-strong squad, which includes the unfortunate absence of 10 prominent players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angus Ta’avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, and TJ Perenara will not be available for this year’s tournament.

The injuries of course open doors for others. Foster has introduced five new caps, injecting fresh talent and potential into the team.

Two rising stars from the successful Chiefs team, backrower Samipeni Finau and winger Eroni Narawa, have earned their places in the All Blacks squad.

Their impressive performances throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season have caught the attention of Foster and his coaching staff. Finau and Narawa join three other newcomers as the newest members of the national team.

Shaun Stevenson, an uncapped fullback from the Chiefs, has been included as injury cover for winger Mark Telea. Additionally, Chiefs lock Josh Lord, backrower Luke Jacobson, and five-eighth Damian McKenzie have all received recalls to the squad, adding their experience and skills to the team’s composition.

Foster aims to cast a wide net and assess as many players as possible before finalizing his World Cup squad in two months time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the new caps are Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, Crusaders centre Dallas McLeod, and Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard. Williams’ inclusion adds depth to the front row, while McLeod’s skills in the midfield bring versatility to the team. Roigard has emerged as a strong contender for the halfback position, impressing with his performances for the Hurricanes.

New Zealand squad:

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax.

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Lu ke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell.

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard.

Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances
Search