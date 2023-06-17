The 10 established All Blacks out through injury
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has announced a 36-strong squad, which includes the unfortunate absence of 10 prominent players.
Angus Ta’avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, and TJ Perenara will not be available for this year’s tournament.
The injuries of course open doors for others. Foster has introduced five new caps, injecting fresh talent and potential into the team.
Two rising stars from the successful Chiefs team, backrower Samipeni Finau and winger Eroni Narawa, have earned their places in the All Blacks squad.
Their impressive performances throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season have caught the attention of Foster and his coaching staff. Finau and Narawa join three other newcomers as the newest members of the national team.
Shaun Stevenson, an uncapped fullback from the Chiefs, has been included as injury cover for winger Mark Telea. Additionally, Chiefs lock Josh Lord, backrower Luke Jacobson, and five-eighth Damian McKenzie have all received recalls to the squad, adding their experience and skills to the team’s composition.
Foster aims to cast a wide net and assess as many players as possible before finalizing his World Cup squad in two months time.
Among the new caps are Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, Crusaders centre Dallas McLeod, and Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard. Williams’ inclusion adds depth to the front row, while McLeod’s skills in the midfield bring versatility to the team. Roigard has emerged as a strong contender for the halfback position, impressing with his performances for the Hurricanes.
New Zealand squad:
Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho.
Props: Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax.
Locks: Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i.
Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Lu ke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell.
Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard.
Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga.
Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod.
Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments