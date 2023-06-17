The 10 established All Blacks out through injury

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has announced a 36-strong squad, which includes the unfortunate absence of 10 prominent players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angus Ta’avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, and TJ Perenara will not be available for this year’s tournament.

The injuries of course open doors for others. Foster has introduced five new caps, injecting fresh talent and potential into the team.

Two rising stars from the successful Chiefs team, backrower Samipeni Finau and winger Eroni Narawa, have earned their places in the All Blacks squad.

Their impressive performances throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season have caught the attention of Foster and his coaching staff. Finau and Narawa join three other newcomers as the newest members of the national team.

Shaun Stevenson, an uncapped fullback from the Chiefs, has been included as injury cover for winger Mark Telea. Additionally, Chiefs lock Josh Lord, backrower Luke Jacobson, and five-eighth Damian McKenzie have all received recalls to the squad, adding their experience and skills to the team’s composition.

Foster aims to cast a wide net and assess as many players as possible before finalizing his World Cup squad in two months time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the new caps are Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, Crusaders centre Dallas McLeod, and Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard. Williams’ inclusion adds depth to the front row, while McLeod’s skills in the midfield bring versatility to the team. Roigard has emerged as a strong contender for the halfback position, impressing with his performances for the Hurricanes.

New Zealand squad:

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax.

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Lu ke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell.

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard.

Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.