The Rugby Championship

Tate McDermott eyes No 9 jersey as Wallabies spy 'easy fix'

By AAP
Tate McDermott distributes for the Wallabies. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Tate McDermott insists he is ready to start for the Wallabies against the All Blacks as the halfback explained how the side plans to shake off their wobbly start under returning coach Eddie Jones.

Australia will host New Zealand at the MCG next Saturday, the squad in the middle of a three-day camp on the Gold Coast that’s followed humbling losses to South Africa and Argentina.

And the plucky No.9 said more pain was certain against their formidable neighbours if the Wallabies dished up more of the same in what will be the side’s third-last game before their September 10 World Cup opener.

“There’s a combination of factors there but a lot of it’s around our work hard early (philosophy),” the 24-year-old said on Friday.

“When we’re slow into position … we’re in a world of hurt; it’s an easy fix but we’ve got to make that shift and make it quick.

“If we roll out what we did … particularly in those effort areas, we’ll be looking at the same result.

“That break (after playing Argentina last Saturday) came at a good time; we put in a hell of a lot of work and didn’t receive much out of it.

“But we’ve only got ourselves to blame and we’ve licked our wounds, reviewed and we’ve moved on bloody quickly.”

The Queensland Reds sniper has come off the bench behind Nic White in both Tests, while uncapped Ryan Lonergan remains the third No.9 in the squad for the two-Test Bledisloe Cup series.

McDermott was omitted from Jones’ first extended Wallabies squad but forced his way back into the reckoning with good Super Rugby Pacific form at the back end of the season and could earn a start in what would be his 24th Test appearance next weekend.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” McDermott said when asked if he thought he was ready to wear the No.9 against New Zealand.

“But there’s three nines that are 100 per cent capable of starting against the All Blacks.

“That’s what makes it exciting; each week we’re not sure whether we’re going to be starting, on the bench or out of the team.

“We’re working hard together as three nines to make sure we’re world-class in those areas.”

RUGBYPASS+ 'The door is open to good, influential foreign players' 'The door is open to good, influential foreign players'
Search