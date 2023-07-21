What's killing the Wallabies: 'I haven't seen a ruck stat this low at International rugby'

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

2

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

3

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

4

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

5

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

The in-camp Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Rugby Photographer of the Year wants your entries

Summer Nations Series to trial major new card system

Why Sam Whitelock is as hungry as ever to play for the All Blacks

More International More News

Trending Video

Ian Foster on France and Ireland | The Breakdown

The All Blacks coaching group have spent the past few weeks in Europe attending Six Nations matches amongst other tasks. Head coach Ian Foster delivered his verdict on the form of World Cup favourites France and Ireland.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 17 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 41 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News
International

What's killing the Wallabies: 'I haven't seen a ruck stat this low at International rugby'

By Ned Lester
Eddie Jones. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

It’s been a rough start for Eddie Jones’ Wallabies, falling to two unflattering defeats in their opening two matches under the new head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations for the team were, and remain, a tale of two extremes with a myriad of factors to consider. Nevertheless, Jones continues to do what he does best, talk his team up and his latest headline-grabber, claiming the All Blacks should “look out” in their upcoming Test at the MCG  is doing little in the way of comforting a nation that just wants to see some results.

Jones was only ever going to have five Tests before the World Cup kicked off to get his team aligned and ready to face Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal in Pool C. Now two games into that preparation, the sample size has offered more concern than hope.

The Aotearoa Rugby Pod gave their insights on what is troubling the Wallabies so far and shared their concerns over the complexity of the game plan and the potential free-for-all that has been presented as a selection policy.

The consequences of those elements are a lack of clarity on the field and busy minds that aren’t in the best space for critical decision-making.

Of chief concern was how those elements were disrupting the team’s efficiency around the ruck.

“Their attacking breakdown, (you need) tight pods, clarity. ‘I’m carrying, you’re cleaning’,” Former All Black James Parsons said.

“I haven’t seen a ruck stat this low at international rugby. 88%, they won on their own ball at ruck time. Argentina were at 90%, the All Blacks were at 97%, the Springboks were at 97%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never seen it go into the 80s in terms of losing your own attacking breakdown, so there’s some serious work to do. I do think you can put that down – because it’s not a skillset thing – there’s a lot of new systems.

“To me, it looks so cluttered and so much is going on in terms of the decisions they’re making, and then they’re chasing their tail.”

Related

‘We are up for it’: Michael Hooper echoes Eddie Jones’ warning for All Blacks

Following the Wallabies’ tough 31-34 loss to Argentina in Sydney last weekend, coach Eddie Jones walked into the post-match press conference with a smile on his face.

Read Now

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, the team’s defence racked up an impressive tally at an impressive success rate.

“On the flip side for them, defensively, 91% (tackle completion), and they made Argentina work and work and work. In an area that shows attitude, I think you can have confidence that they’re all there fronting up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On attack, they can be a bit better and around that defensive breakdown they can be a little bit smarter around when there’s an opportunity and when there’s not. Because they should trust their defence, 91% making over 200 tackles is outstanding at international level.”

Parsons added a specific example of poor decision-making, recalling a Wallabies player being penalised for playing the ball on the ground while laying in front of the ref. To the podcast’s panel, it was further evidence of the players being focused on fighting for their positions while trying to execute a whole new system and “overtrying” amongst it all.

The remedy, in the pundits’ eyes, was to “lean up the menu”. In other words, simplify the game plan so the players are more clear on their roles and can be more present, just playing the game as it happens in front of them.

Despite the team’s early struggles, there was plenty of optimism around what the team can achieve if the attack is cleared up and systems are better established, given the intent of the defence.

Recommended

Injured Wallaby Michael Hooper on his chances of playing in Bledisloe I

Tonga and Fiji name star-studded teams for Pacific Battle

'He had other options’: Reds confirm Brad Thorn’s replacement

Stephen Donald outlines how ambitious All Blacks attack had Springboks 'in disarray'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder? Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder?
Search