Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

International News

The in-camp Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Rugby Photographer of the Year wants your entries

Summer Nations Series to trial major new card system

Why Sam Whitelock is as hungry as ever to play for the All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa recap | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you a highlights package from the round two match between South Africa and New Zealand in Auckland.

Go to comments
International

Tonga and Fiji name star-studded teams for Pacific Battle

By Ned Lester
(Photo by Getty Images)

The Pacific Nations Cup kicks off this weekend with ‘Ikale Tahi facing the Flying Fijians in Lautoka.

The Tongan side made a strong start to their World Cup year with a 27-21 victory over an Australia A team packed with former and fringe Wallaby talent just a week ago.

Head coach Toutai Kefu has named a number of changes from that match, opting to rest Israel Folau and Pita Ahki who were both influential in the match against Australia A. The changes make way for Fine Inisi on the right wing and Afusipa Taumoepeau in the midfield.

William Havili has also been replaced at first-five with Otumaka Mausia taking the reigns. An exciting prospect in Patrick Pellegrini has been named to debut off the bench.

The changes offer coach Kefu a look at the depth of his squad on the international stage, helping inform his selections for the World Cup squad.

Fiji is also looking to blood some new talent, with Fijian Drua trio Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta all named to debut along with France-based utility forward Lekima Tagitagivalu, who turned down the French Sevens team to pursue his Flying Fijians dream.

“I think Caleb earns that spot. He is a very creative fly-half and has played well in the Super Rugby Pacific so it’s going to be a big day for him and others,” said coach Simon Raiwalui.

“Really exciting to have new players coming into the team and obviously a great honour to have the debutants coming to play for Fiji for the first time.”

The selection leaves Ben Volavola on the bench for impact, where he’ll be joined by Semi Radradra.

Josua Tuisova will line up in the midfield opposite former All Black Malakai Fekitoa for one of many mouthwatering matchups.

Related

You need to know about Pat Pellegrini

Remarkably that is the incredible sequence of events which led 23-year-old fly half Pat Pellegrini on a rugby odyssey which may well end up with him playing in a Tonga shirt alongside modern greats Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa at France 2023.

Read Now

Fiji’s team:

1. Peni Ravai, 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Temo Mayanavanua, 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7. Levani Botia, 8. Albert Tuisue, 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Selesitino Ravutaumada, 12. Josua Tuisova, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo, 15. Sireli Maqala

Reserves – 16. Tevita Ikanivere, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Luke Tagi, 19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20. Vilimate Mata, 21. Peni Matawalu, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Semi Radradra

Tonga’s team:

1. Siegfrtied Fisi’ihoi, 2. Siua Maile, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Halaleva Fifita, 5. Samiuela Lousi, 6. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 7. Solomone Funaki, 8. Vaea Fifita, 9. Sonatane Takulua (captain), 10. Otumaka Mausia, 11. Solomone Kata, 12. Malakai Fekitoa, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 14. Fine Inisi, 15. Salesi Piutau

Reserves – 16. Samiuela Moli, 17. Feao Fotuaika, 18. Tau Koloamatangi, 19. Sitiveni Mafi, 20. Sione Vailanu, 21. Manu Paea, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Kyren Taumoefolau

