Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
02:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
15:35
Tomorrow
15:35
Tomorrow
15:45
Tomorrow
23:00
WOMENS
Saturday
02:00
WOMENS
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:05
Saturday
11:05
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
13:15
Saturday
13:15
Saturday
15:35
Saturday
16:05
Sunday
08:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back
28 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
New Zealand
11-12
Full-time
South Africa
Go to Match Centre

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Rassie Erasmus urged to switch Test allegience after World Cup win

2

Toulon closing in on England pair with players spotted in city - repor

3

Leinster's 18-cap tighthead set to join Top 14 giants - report

4

Eddie Jones: Lack of Farrell appreciation, media overhype Smith

5

Jones picks Hooper to start for Barbarians days after criticism

More News More News

Latest Feature

Fabien Galthié's French honeymoon is over

As public and media attitudes cool towards him, which version of the French coach will we see next?

Rugby World Cup News

New Zealand: Rugby World Cup 2023 review

Cheslin Kolbe is STILL strapped up from the World Cup final, 4 days later

How every nation ranks after the Rugby World Cup

Springbok winger’s generous act puts him up there with Sonny Bill Williams

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

New Zealand Rugby Try of the Year nominees | The Breakdown

The New Zealand Rugby awards are just a few weeks away and so the ten nominees for try of the year have been announced.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Eddie Jones' 'breaking point' revealed over his decision to walk
F
Fritz 26 minutes ago

If they wants to be winners again they must get Nick Mallett

Go to comments More News
How Pieter-Steph du Toit led the Springboks to another World Cup title
c
cs 42 minutes ago

Top shelf Nick. Trust you enjoyed the cup. Cheers.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Springbok winger’s generous act puts him up there with Sonny Bill Williams

By Grant Constable
Cheslin Kolbe gives his medal to a young fan

It was a birthday like no other, as Cheslin Kolbe turned 30 on the day of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. And what a day, and night, it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the tournament win and birthday celebrations have continued, as South Africa retaining the Webb Ellis Cup will have been the best gift anybody could ever ask for.

Kolbe’s night wasn’t all plain sailing though, as a tight and tense match ended with him off the field after having been yellow carded for what was deemed a deliberate knock-on as New Zealand launched another desperate attack in a bid to get ahead for the first time in the match and possibly snatch a win with less than ten minutes left.

Kolbe had to cover his eyes on the sideline, as his birthday was not going to plan.

Jordie Barrett missed the subsequent penalty kick and it all turned out okay for Kolbe, as South Africa won 12-11 and he, and the rest of the team and the nation, began the celebrations that have not stopped since.

In fact, he’s still wearing his strapping from the match, four days later, in what appears to be some kind of superstition, or perhaps just a nod to his family, whose names he had written down on his wrist bandages for the match.

Related

Cheslin Kolbe is STILL strapped up from the World Cup final, 4 days later

The Springbok celebrations have shown no sign of stopping since they beat New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Read Now

The Springboks are now back in South Africa and while the trophy tour begins tomorrow, today they visited broadcaster Supersport’s head office, with plenty of staff and onlookers there to see the team and the trophy up close.

In what looks like being an incredibly selfless act, Kolbe walked on stage after a young performer stated that the double world cup winner is actually his favourite player.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened next, nobody could have predicted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SuperSport (@supersporttv)

It’s reminiscent of what happened after the Rugby World Cup final in 2015, when a young fan took to the field to try to get closer to All Blacks star and world cup winner, Sonny Bill Williams. The fan was tackled by security, but Williams then embraced the boy and shocked everyone when he ended up giving him his winner’s medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moment that went truly viral at the time and goes down in history as an iconic memory of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and perhaps due to such good karma, Williams was later given another medal after the touching act.

It’s unclear yet if Kolbe got his medal back today or if he too might get given another, but after a four day bender and experiencing the love of South Africa, he was clearly in a generous mood.

He also made another fan very happy at the airport yesterday.

And while Kolbe is still strapped from the final, fullback Damian Willemse has been wearing his (dirty) match kit everywhere he goes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SuperSport (@supersporttv)

The trophy tour kicks off in Pretoria tomorrow, followed by Johannesburg and Soweto, then moves on to other key centres around the country.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE How Pieter-Steph du Toit led the Springboks to another World Cup title How Pieter-Steph du Toit led the Springboks to another World Cup title
Search