South Africa statement: Duane Vermeulen officially retires

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Rugby World Cup News

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Law explained as hookers appear to creep closer and closer to the lineout

'I made some lifelong memories': Ireland wing Mack Hansen reflects on World Cup

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 15 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

South Africa statement: Duane Vermeulen officially retires

By Josh Raisey
Duane Vermeulen of South Africa applauds the fans following his sides victory after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

South Africa Rugby released a statement today confirming the international retirement of Duane Vermeulen after 76 Tests for the Springboks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many expected the 37-year-old veteran to bow out of Test rugby after the World Cup, and it has now been made official that his 11-year Test career has been brought to a close.

Vermeulen ended his Springboks career in style, winning his second World Cup winner’s medal against the All Blacks in Paris, starting in the 12-11 win four years after he was named player of the match in the final against England.

Video Spacer

Kwagga Smith cameo
Video Spacer
Kwagga Smith cameo

President of the South African Rugby Union Mark Alexander led the tributes to the two-time South Africa rugby player of the year, describing him as “one of the real hard men of South Africa rugby.”

“Duane will forever be regarded as one of the real hard men of South African rugby,” Alexander said. “He was not only a formidable force for the Springboks but also a multifaceted player who consistently delivered his best,” said Mr Alexander.

“As someone who preferred to operate away from the limelight, Duane was one of those players who never settled for second best and always gave everything he had to his team.

“He was a leader who captained South Africa in four Tests, but he also retired as the most-capped Springbok No 8 with two Rugby World Cup winners’ medals – a wonderful achievement for a player who will be remembered as a true legend of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Duane made a massive impression wherever he went, and looking at his achievements all over the world, it’s clear that he was not only a Springbok great, but a superb ambassador for South Africa.

“I know Duane still has a lot to give back to our wonderful game, but as his playing career comes to an end, on behalf of the entire South African rugby family, I would like to thank Duane for his selfless service to his country and the Springboks, as well as his provincial unions.

“I would like to wish him, his wife, Ezel, and their two sons, Anru and Zian, the best for their future.”

Related

Bongi Mbonambi labels 'first world' England 'unprofessional' after racism saga

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has called the England team "unprofessional" for their allegation that he used discriminatory language towards Tom Curry at the World Cup. 

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit 24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
Search