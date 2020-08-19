10:04pm, 19 August 2020

The NSW Waratahs are on the road again in Round 8 of Super Rugby AU, as they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Brumbies.

Rob Penney has gone with the same match day 23 that ran out winners in Round 7 over the Western Force, albeit making some changes to his starting side.

Ned Hanigan – who will earn his 50th cap for the Waratahs – returns to partner Rob Simmons at lock, who has recovered from a stiff neck that saw him leave the field early in the second half at CBUS Stadium.

Harry Johnson-Holmes also makes his way back to the starting side to reunite the all Sydney University front row alongside Tom Roberson and Tom Horton.

Joey Walton also makes his way back into the starting XV outside Karmichael Hunt in midfield as Lalakai Foketi returns to the bench.

The Waratahs backrow of Hooper, Swinton and Dempsey will continue at the back of the scrum after a string of strong performances on and off the ball in recent weeks.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Jake Gordon, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (c), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Robbie Abel, Te Tera Faulkner, Angus Bell, Tom Staniforth, Hugh Sinclair, Mitch Short, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi.

