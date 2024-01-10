RFU issue 73-word reply to the latest Championship Rugby statement

The RFU have issued a short reply to Wednesday’s Championship Rugby statement alleging that they have been threatened with relegation to the National League in England if they don’t comply with a franchise or a selection-based tier two competition beneath the Gallagher Premiership.

The 11 Championship clubs called on the RFU board to set an urgent date to hear in full their amended proposals and it quickly prompted a reply from England Rugby HQ at Twickenham.

A statement read: “The RFU has been consulting with Championship clubs for over a year. We have researched and produced a commercial strategy and provided the clubs with confirmed funding at at least existing levels for 24/25 season and proposals for increased funding from 25/26 season.

“We will continue to consult with Championship clubs and very much hope that they choose to be part of what could become a more thriving and sustainable second professional tier.”

The 73-word riposte came after Championship clubs earlier outlined their frustrations in a media release that read: “We emphasised in our last statement our principled objections to a franchise or selection-based tier two.

“Rather than seek to discuss these objections and others, the RFU has chosen to threaten us with effective relegation to the National Leagues for non-compliance, while ignoring the unresolved questions on governance, commercial strategy, promotion/relegation, player welfare and the player development pathway. We have offered alternative proposals on the way forward to the board without response.

“The current RFU plan to present any recommendation to council is extremely premature until such fundamental issues are addressed and consensus reached so that the game can move forward via agreement rather than ultimatum.

“We would appeal to council not to approve any plans for tier two until our proposals are discussed in detail and there is full clarity on these fundamental issues.

“We have discussed this matter with Sport England because, without further clarity on funding and governance, it will be impossible to ensure that Championship clubs are able to repay their covid loans. We believe they share our concerns.

“We believe that no club can place value on a process involving expressions of interest when there is so little necessary detail.

“However, we can only act for ourselves: consequently the 11 current Championship clubs request that the board sets an urgent date to hear in full our amended proposals – proposals which share all of the RFU’s objectives, albeit reached via different routes which we consider achievable, pragmatic and full of vision for the future growth of the game.”