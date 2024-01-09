Nottingham statement: The 'total flooding' of Lady Bay

English Championship club Nottingham have launched a fundraiser after severe flooding damaged their Lady Bay facilities and resulted in the postponement of their tier-two clash at home to London Scottish last weekend.

The club, which is located near the River Trent, are next set to host the British Army in a January 26 friendly and ahead of that game, they are appealing for funds to repair their facilities as their insurance cover won’t cover the full extent of the costs involved.

A statement read: “The total flooding of Lady Bay has meant we have damage to our pitches, marquee and training facilities.

“We urgently need financial help to enable us to reinstate our facilities to provide our normal range of Championship rugby matches, community training facilities and private events.

“Due to being on a floodplain, the insurance available to the club will not cover the costs incurred of the flooding. Hence why we are asking for extra financial help. We’re calling on the local rugby community to support us through these unprecedented times for the club. Your club needs you.”

??To our wonderful #RugbyFamily, Please share this far and wide to help one of our fellow @Champrugby clubs pull through a really difficult situation Let’s show the power of our fantastic community and protect the game in Nottingham ? https://t.co/0QCGDwaIqa — Cambridge Rugby ? (@camrufc) January 8, 2024

Nottingham have so far raised 25 per cent – £13,000 – of the £50,000 they are seeking via the JustGiving website, with several Gallagher Premiership clubs helping to spread the message on social media along with many of Nottingham’s Championship colleagues.

Harlequins wrote: “A memorable visit to Nottingham earlier this season, wishing everyone up there the best.” Saracens added: “Sarries family, do your thing. It was a great trip to Lady Bay back in 2021. Wishing a speedy resolution.” Leicester said: “If you are able, please donate.”

