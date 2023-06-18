Select Edition

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 44 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments
O'Gara's La Rochelle thwarted by Ntamack moment of magic

By Ian Cameron
Toulouse's French fly-half Romain Ntamack celebrates after scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union final match between Stade Toulousain Rugby (Toulouse) and Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

In a thrilling French Top 14 final in the Stade de France, Toulouse emerged as champions with a dramatic 29-26 victory over European champions La Rochelle.

The decisive moment came three minutes from time when Romain Ntamack, Toulouse’s talented playmaker, produced a moment of individual brilliance. Breaking through several tackles, Ntamack raced an impressive 65 metres to score the winning try in the dying moments of the game and dashing La Rochelle’s dream of the double.

With this victory, Toulouse extended their record number of Top 14 wins to 22, solidifying their status as one of the most successful teams in French rugby history.

Meanwhile Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will have to wait for their first Bouclier de Brennus and will have to make do with their second Heineken Champions Cup victory on the bounce in terms of this season’s efforts.

The teams entered the halftime break deadlocked at 13-13. La Rochelle fought back through tries from scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow and prop Uini Atonio, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the early stages of the match to take the lead in the closing stages. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to maintain their advantage until the final whistle, with Ntamack’s brilliance sealing the deal for the red and blacks.

The boot of Toulouse’s fullback, Thomas Ramos, played a crucial role in their victory. Ramos kicked an impressive 19 points. Toulouse managed to match La Rochelle’s renowned physicality throughout the game, denying their opponents a maiden domestic title to accompany their recent European success.

The result also carried significance for Leinster, as it effectively determined the Irish side’s second-tier seeding for the upcoming pool stages of the 2023/24 Heineken Champions Cup.

