No Northampton changes in team named for Gallagher Premiership final

Phil Dowson has unveiled an unchanged Northampton starting line-up for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final on the back of last weekend’s semi-final success over Saracens.

The Saints dethroned the defending champions 22-20 at Franklin’s Gardens and so impressed was Dowson with his squad that he has named the same match day 23, including a repeat six/two forwards/backs bench split, for the Twickenham showpiece.

Rivals Bath have done likewise following their semi-final success over Sale, naming the same match day 23 and sticking with a six/two divide on their bench.

A statement read: “Phil Dowson has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 as Northampton Saints head to their first Gallagher Premiership final since 2014, facing Bath in the league’s showpiece finale on Saturday.

“Saints topped the league during the regular season, winning 12 of their 18 matches before defeating reigning champions Saracens 22-20 in last week’s sold-out semi-final clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

“Northampton will make only their third appearance in the final in the competition’s history, exactly a decade on from lifting Saints’ first-ever domestic league title; and face Bath in a final for only the second time in all competitions, having defeated them side 30-16 in Cardiff to lift the Challenge Cup in 2014.

“Saints will bid farewell to several club stalwarts in the last match of the 2023/24 season, with Courtney Lawes leading the team on his 283rd and final match representing Northampton, while triple centurion Alex Waller, 122-time Saint Alex Moon and club captain Lewis Ludlam are also among those making their final bow in the matchday 23.

“England internationals Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles and Tom Pearson all retain their places in Saints’ pack alongside captain Lawes and lock Moon, with No8 Juarno Augustus, who beat more defenders than any other player in the semi-finals (five), also staying on to complete the pack.

“Scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who made more clean breaks (four) than any other player in last weekend’s clash, joins top-points scorer Fin Smith in the half-back berths for the final time this season.

“Saints stick with their prolific back-three combination of Ollie Sleightholme, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank, with Fraser Dingwall partnering last week’s only try-scorer Burger Odendaal in Northampton’s midfield.

“Back row Ludlam will make his final appearances as a Saint from amongst Northampton’s replacements, while there is also room for Sam Matavesi, Emmanuel Iyogun, Elliot Millar-Mills, Temo Mayanavanua, Sam Graham, Tom James and George Hendy as Saints opt for a 6-2 split on the bench for the final.”

Dowson said: “Throughout the season, we have had lots and lots of players contribute a lot. We have relied on the depth of the squad and there are a lot of players who are unlucky not to be involved and are frustrated about that.

“Clearly it is difficult to pick for big games like this, because these are the games that define people. It’s a big game that everyone wants to play in, so there is some disappointment and pressure around that, but we have gone with the team that we think best suits us to get a good performance.

“There is a responsibility for every player picked to wear that shirt and represent all of us. We win together, we lose together, it is a huge squad effort and everyone has a role to play. It might not be the role you choose at the moment, but you have got to keep on grafting away until it is.”

Northampton (vs Bath, Saturday): 15. George Furbank; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Burger Odendaal, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Alex Waller, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison, 4. Alex Moon, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Courtney Lawes (capt), 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Juarno Augustus. Reps: 16. Sam Matavesi, 17. Emmanuel Iyogun, 18. Elliot Millar-Mills, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Sam Graham, 21. Lewis Ludlam, 22. Tom James, 23. George Hendy.