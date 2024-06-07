Bath select an unchanged team for the Gallagher Premiership final

Bath boss Johann van Grann has named the same starting team for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham following last weekend’s semi-final win versus Sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks were seen off on a 31-23 scoreline at The Rec and the reaction from Bath, who are chasing a first league title since 1996, has been to name an unchanged 23 for the final versus Northampton, who have also kept faith with the same 23 that earned them their semi-final win over Saracens.

A statement read: “From a thrilling performance that saw The Rec roar to its feet, Johann van Graan sticks with his matchday-23 from last week’s play-off.

“Heading to the home of English rugby to take on Northampton, captain Ben Spencer will lead the team for the final time this season.

“In the pack, last week’s try-scorer Beno Obano keeps a firm grasp of the starting loosehead spot, seeing Tom Dunn take the number two jersey at hooker and Thomas du Toit complete the front row.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 26 29 First try wins 80% Home team wins 80%

“Behind them, Quinn Roux and Charlie Ewels partner up once again in the second row. Across the back row, Ted Hill and Sam Underhill retain their positions on the flanks, with Alfie Barbeary completing the pack at No8.

“Spencer is joined by Finn Russell in the half-back pairing, with fellow Scotsman Cameron Redpath and outside centre Ollie Lawrence providing the crash ball power in the midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Completing the back line, Will Muir and Joe Cokanasiga continue their stronghold down the wings, with Matt Gallagher earning his final run out in a Bath jersey before departing the club for Benetton.

“Also sticking with an unchanged bench after their impactful performance last week, Niall Annett, Juan Schoeman and Will Stuart will provide their power at the set-piece, with Schoeman also bidding farewell to the Bath jersey.

“Elliott Stooke, Josh Bayliss and Miles Reid retain their replacement forward spots, whilst Louis Schreuder and Orlando Bailey are named again as replacement backs in van Graan’s six/two split.”

Bath (vs Northampton, Saturday): 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (capt); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Ted Hill, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alfie Barbeary. Reps: 16. Niall Annett, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Elliott Stooke, 20. Josh Bayliss, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Miles Reid.